Prince William and Kate Middleton 'risking wrath of Princess Anne' after royal trip to Scarborough

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'risking the wrath of Princess Anne' with their recent relaxed take on royal protocol, an expert claims.

Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a visit to Scarborough and met with crowds of royal fans earlier this month.

An expert has claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales' casual encounters with well-wishers could irritate Princess Anne.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed some special encounters with royal fans who came to meet them in Scarborough, a royal expert has claimed that Princess Anne may not be too pleased by the pair straying from royal protocol.

NBC journalist and royal YouTube commentator, Neil Sean, has pointed out that the future King and Queen Consort's relaxed nature and selfie-taking with the crowds could be something the Princess Royal disapproves of.

Suggesting they could face the 'wrath' of Princess Anne, Neil Sean explained, "Princess Anne is not too keen on breaking royal protocol.

"She comes from an era where the protocol was incredibly important. While she has had to adapt in the modern age, she told me once that she couldn't understand why people wanted to film events on their phones, rather than being in the moment."

Adding that Anne takes after her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with her keenness to keep to royal traditions, Neil continued, "The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken it a step further by posing for a number of selfies. This is not something the late Queen or the Princess Royal are keen on."

With Kate and William reportedly hoping to break down barriers between the monarchy and the public as they take more of a leading role in The Firm (opens in new tab), Neil added that things are different even compared to recent years.

He said, "On a visit to Scarborough, they seemingly broke royal protocol. They agreed to have numerous selfies with people in the crowd. "One man even put her arm around Catherine. This would not have happened a few years ago.

"Sources in the Palace tell me that this is simply the way that William and Catherine want to run things - that it's about reaching out to the people who have come to see them. According to Anne, she simply just does not get it."