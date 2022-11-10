Royal fans dub Kate Middleton the ‘Children’s Princess’ as she gifts her poppy to a schoolboy in an adorable exchange

Kate Middleton shared the sweetest moment with a primary school student as she gifted him her Remembrance poppy.

Kate Middleton has yet again charmed royal fans during her latest solo visit, as she introduced herself to school children at Colham Manor Children's Centre.

In one particularly adorable moment, Kate handed over her poppy to a three-year-old, after noticing his interest in hers.

Kate Middleton has been dubbed the ‘Children’s Princess’ by fans after she was seen gifting her Remembrance poppy to a young boy, during her latest solo outing.

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in west London, as part of her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. It was here that she proved, yet again, that she's a natural with children - after recently delighting fans by cooing over a newborn and sharing a detail about Prince George (opens in new tab).

During her visit, Kate met with a number of schoolchildren and shared the sweetest moment with three-year-old Akeem.

The exchange was caught on video and shared by Sky News’ Royal Correspondent, Rhiannon Mills on Twitter and sees Kate kneeling down to meet Akeem, who then asked what her name was.

It’s not everyday you get a poppy from a Princess 😊 Akeem who’s 3 was very chatty when Kate unexpectedly stopped to say hello at a maternity mental health visit so she gave him her remembrance poppy. Thanks Liberty from Colham Manor primary and Akeem’s mum for letting me share pic.twitter.com/ykP1wyujtfNovember 9, 2022 See more

The Princess of Wales replied, “My name is Catherine, very nice to meet you.” Before clocking Akeem’s interest in her Remembrance Poppy, which she was wearing on the lapel of her dark green coat.

Kate then asked, “Have you got a poppy? It's very famous.”

Akeem said no, prompting Kate to say, “Would you like mine? You can have my poppy. Let's see if I can get it out."

The mother of three then managed to pry the poppy from her coat and handed it to him before explaining the meaning behind the paper flower. She said, “It's remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go, that's for you. Will you look after it,” and handed the pin that was holding the poppy in place to Akeem’s mother.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Daniel Leal - WPA Pool)

Fans were blown away by the lovely moment. One fan tweeted, “Omg this is such a cute moment!! Catherine is a very sweet, caring woman.. the one and only Children's Princess.”

Another added, “This is hands down the most adorable thing ever,” with a third writing, “She’s the sweetest, she’s so down to earth. This little boy, his little sister and their mother will remember this day!”