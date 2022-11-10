Royal fans dub Kate Middleton the ‘Children’s Princess’ as she gifts her poppy to a schoolboy in an adorable exchange

A primary school pupil received a very special gift from the Princess of Wales during a heartwarming moment

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and wears a poppy as she visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on November 09, 2022 in Uxbridge, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

Kate Middleton shared the sweetest moment with a primary school student as she gifted him her Remembrance poppy.

Kate Middleton has been dubbed the ‘Children’s Princess’ by fans after she was seen gifting her Remembrance poppy to a young boy, during her latest solo outing.

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in west London, as part of her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. It was here that she proved, yet again, that she's a natural with children - after recently delighting fans by cooing over a newborn and sharing a detail about Prince George (opens in new tab).   

During her visit, Kate met with a number of schoolchildren and shared the sweetest moment with three-year-old Akeem.

The exchange was caught on video and shared by Sky News’ Royal Correspondent, Rhiannon Mills on Twitter and sees Kate kneeling down to meet Akeem, who then asked what her name was. 

See more

The Princess of Wales replied, “My name is Catherine, very nice to meet you.” Before clocking Akeem’s interest in her Remembrance Poppy, which she was wearing on the lapel of her dark green coat.

Kate then asked, “Have you got a poppy? It's very famous.”

Akeem said no, prompting Kate to say, “Would you like mine? You can have my poppy. Let's see if I can get it out."

The mother of three then managed to pry the poppy from her coat and handed it to him before explaining the meaning behind the paper flower. She said, “It's remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go, that's for you. Will you look after it,” and handed the pin that was holding the poppy in place to Akeem’s mother. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with children as she leaves after her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on November 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Daniel Leal - WPA Pool)

Fans were blown away by the lovely moment. One fan tweeted, “Omg this is such a cute moment!! Catherine is a very sweet, caring woman.. the one and only Children's Princess.”

Another added, “This is hands down the most adorable thing ever,” with a third writing, “She’s the sweetest, she’s so down to earth. This little boy, his little sister and their mother will remember this day!”

Explore More
Kate Middleton