Prince William broke one big royal rule for a very special reason recently
Prince William broke the royal 'no selfie' rule
Prince William broke the royal family's 'no selfie' rule recently for a very special cause.
- The royals famously have a 'no selfie' policy when it comes to fans, however the likes of Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly been loosening up on the rule lately.
- The Duke of Cambridge is said to have relaxed on the rule during his day out working with The Big Issue.
- This royal news comes after it was claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'inseparable' and couldn't be happier.
The future King hit the streets of London earlier this month as part of a project working alongside The Big Issue, an initiative that aims to help people without homes.
During his undercover mission in England's capital, Prince William even posed for pictures with royal fans, despite rarely allowing selfies with the public. However, there was one condition.
Prince William on the streets of London this week selling issues of The Big Issue #PrinceWilliam @BigIssue pic.twitter.com/DllO1MDF9GJune 9, 2022
The Big Issue reported that William, who is proud father to eight-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince Louis, allowed passers by to snap a shot standing beside him if they donated to the charity.
"Lots of people want to shake hands, snap a selfie and have a chat, which William allows – only if they buy a magazine, of course," the organisation said of the heir to the throne's time working with them.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been far more lenient with the photo rule in recent months, having spent years of royal service rarely posing for a selfie.
It's believed that the new down-to-earth way of working during engagements is part of their plan to create a more relaxed relationship with the public, in order to appear more relatable and create a more "modernised monarchy".
"While he respects protocol, he plans to modernise some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations," a royal insider told Us Weekly.
“He and Kate have successfully created a healthy balance of openness [in the public eye] while maintaining the sense of mystery that surrounds the royal family and keeps us engaged."
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, royal expert Jennie Bond says that Kate and William are keeping things modern with their parenting too, especially when it comes to George, Charlotte and Louis' behaviour.
"They have a very modern way of parenting where, instead of putting your child on the naughty step, you allow your child to explain why they feel how they do and have a conversation about it so they can express themselves and calm down that way," the journalist told OK! magazine.
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
15 motion sickness treatments and how to prevent it
Got a long car journey ahead? The last thing you want to hear is 'I feel sick' from the back seat...
By Debra Waters • Published
-
Who are Emma Raducanu’s parents - and does she have any siblings?
Emma Raducanu's parents have previously expressed their pride at their extraordinary daughter who is playing Wimbledon 2022...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to 'unfalteringly brave' Dame Deborah James as she dies aged 40
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have penned a touching statement to ‘unfalteringly brave’ Deborah after the sad news of her death
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Princess Diana's hopes for Prince Harry to stand by William in 'lonely' life as heir to throne
Princess Diana is said to have wanted Harry to stick by William in his 'lonely' role
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'inseparable' and 'couldn't be happier' in their marriage
Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have a seriously close bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The 'sad' missing detail in Prince Charles' birthday tribute to Prince William
Prince Charles' 40th birthday tribute to Prince William has left some fans unhappy over this missing photograph
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William echoes Princess Diana in teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness
Prince William is already actively involving his children in his work and reveals his future plans
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Royal fans are all saying the same thing about Prince Louis in Prince William’s Father’s Day photo
Prince William's Father's Day photo features the three Cambridge kids
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Charles pays rare heartfelt tribute to sons Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Charles has shared an adorable throwback snap of him with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William to mark Father's Day.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a four-bed house with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a smaller home nearer to the Queen this summer
By Caitlin Elliott • Last updated