Prince William broke one big royal rule for a very special reason recently

Prince William broke the royal family's 'no selfie' rule recently for a very special cause.

The royals famously have a 'no selfie' policy when it comes to fans, however the likes of Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly been loosening up on the rule lately.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to have relaxed on the rule during his day out working with The Big Issue.

The future King hit the streets of London earlier this month as part of a project working alongside The Big Issue, an initiative that aims to help people without homes.

During his undercover mission in England's capital, Prince William even posed for pictures with royal fans, despite rarely allowing selfies with the public. However, there was one condition.

The Big Issue reported that William, who is proud father to eight-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince Louis, allowed passers by to snap a shot standing beside him if they donated to the charity.

"Lots of people want to shake hands, snap a selfie and have a chat, which William allows – only if they buy a magazine, of course," the organisation said of the heir to the throne's time working with them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been far more lenient with the photo rule in recent months, having spent years of royal service rarely posing for a selfie.

It's believed that the new down-to-earth way of working during engagements is part of their plan to create a more relaxed relationship with the public, in order to appear more relatable and create a more "modernised monarchy".

"While he respects protocol, he plans to modernise some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations," a royal insider told Us Weekly.

“He and Kate have successfully created a healthy balance of openness [in the public eye] while maintaining the sense of mystery that surrounds the royal family and keeps us engaged."

Meanwhile, royal expert Jennie Bond says that Kate and William are keeping things modern with their parenting too, especially when it comes to George, Charlotte and Louis' behaviour.

"They have a very modern way of parenting where, instead of putting your child on the naughty step, you allow your child to explain why they feel how they do and have a conversation about it so they can express themselves and calm down that way," the journalist told OK! magazine.