Prince William calling Princess Charlotte 'darling' in adorable unseen video is so sweet
- Rare footage of the Cambridges in Cardiff last month features a lovely moment between Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte.
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte can be seen greeting fans with their dad, with a little girl handing Charlotte a bunch of flowers.
- This royal news comes after it was claimed Kate Middleton is 'more confident' than Prince William.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Cardiff in Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend last month.
Making a rare appearance at an official engagement, young George and Charlotte met with hundreds of onlookers who came to greet the Cambridges.
In a sweet video shared on TikTok, Princess Charlotte can be seen being given a bouquet of flowers by a little girl called Emilia.
And Prince William's words to his daughter during the clip prove they have the loveliest bond.
@principegeorge_fas (opens in new tab) ♬ Wildest Dreams - Duomo (opens in new tab)
In the upload, shared by princeipgeorge_fas on TikTok, future monarch, Prince William, can be seen introducing his children to little fan Emilia.
"Hi Emilia, this is George and this is Charlotte," he says, adding, "Who are those flowers for? Catherine? Or do you want to give them to Charlotte?"
As Emilia hands seven-year-old Charlotte the bouquet of tulips, William says, 'Aw there you go Charlotte. What do you say, darling?"
Prince William previously opened up about his daughter's confident nature, revealing that she had the most hilarious reaction after celebrating her sixth birthday.
During an official engagement in 2021, William said that Charlotte had been saying, "I'm six now. I can do what I want."
"If you ask her, she'll say she's 16," proud dad Wills added.
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
