Kate Middleton is ‘more confident’ than Prince William with the public as he ‘holds himself’ back
A body language details the difference between Kate and William's approach to the public
Kate Middleton and Prince have been delighting royal fans with their recent stint of appearances but body language expert, Darren Stanton, claims that Kate is clearly ‘more confident’ than her husband.
- Prince William and Kate have been delighting royal fans with their recent royal engagements, sharing serval candid moments with a number of members of the public.
- Now a body language expert has detailed the difference between Kate and her husband when it comes to interactions with fans.
- This royal news comes after the Queen was gifted an impressive boozy gift from Nicola Sturgeon.
Most recently, the couple paid a special visit to Newmarket Racecourse, where Kate debuted her talent of playing football in heels and even shared a broody confession while cuddling a four-month-old baby girl.
These lovely moments that Kate shared with fans are very telling of her confidence, according to Stanton.
He claims that she is far ‘more confident’ than her husband when it comes to interacting with the public, as Prince William tends to ‘hold himself back.’
Speaking on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab) to woman&home, he said, “Kate appears to be the more confident one out of herself and William when interacting with people and we see a genuine sense of happiness from her.”
He continued, "Sometimes William is more reticent than Kate, and he is always cognizant of the fact he is a future king and even though he’s willing to relax more than other senior royals when it comes to protocol."
This comes as Kate looks to be embracing her ‘royal destiny’ with many continuing to compare her to Princess Diana, who like Kate was shy but took royal life into her stride.
Stanton then remarked on William’s plan to modernise the monarchy, saying, "As he wants to be a much more relaxed monarch, he is more aware of his behaviour and therefore can hold himself back. There’s no denying, however, the joy that William gets out of connecting with members of the public and it’s clear Kate is always on hand to encourage him to get stuck in."
This more ‘relaxed’ style of engagements will likely become the norm, as it was also reported that the pair plan to drop their formal royal titles going forward, instead opting to be addressed by their first names in public.
A source told the Mirror (opens in new tab), "They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and breakaway with a lot of the tradition."
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
