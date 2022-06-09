Prince Charles awards Sir David Attenborough with incredible new honour
Prince Charles has awarded Sir David Attenborough with a second Knighthood for all his incredible conservation work
Prince Charles has awarded Sir David Attenborough with a second Knighthood in honour of his conservation and environmental efforts.
- Prince Charles kicked off his return to normal royal duties in splendid fashion, awarding the nation's favourite documentary maker, Sir David Attenborough, with a huge honour.
- The 96-year-old climate activist is being recognised for his impressive conservation work.
- This royal news comes after the ‘strong bond’ between the Queen and Kate Middleton was made clear in ‘telling’ moment during final balcony appearance.
Prince Charles has so far had an action-packed few weeks, what with his mother, the Queen’s, Platinum Jubilee weekend, where he was on grandad duty to Prince Louis—to awarding the nation’s favourite documentary maker, Sir David Attenborough with a remarkable award.
Prince Charles, who is next in line for the throne, has returned to his royal duties after the celebrations, starting with a very special award ceremony at Windsor Castle.
He awarded Sir David Attenborough, who is famous for his poignant and visually stunning nature documentaries and conservation work, with his second Knighthood. He was awarded his first Knighthood in1985 by the Queen.
Charles bestowed the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George to Sir David in recognition of all his work for the environment and his universally loved documentaries.
This comes as the broadcasting legend has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The climate crisis is an issue very close to Prince Charles's heart and that of his son Prince William, who gave a stirring speech at the Jubilee concert.
Taking to the stage he says, “Tonight has been full of such optimism and joy—and there is hope. Together, if we harness the very best of humankind, and restore our planet, we will protect it for our children, for our grandchildren and for future generations to come.”
Prince William has actually teamed up with Sir David previously for the Earth Shot Prize, which awards winners with grants for their climate crisis solutions. For this, Sir David acted as a judge on the Prize panel and starred in a five-part documentary series.
Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification.
