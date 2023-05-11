Prince William's 'Rubik's Cube' approach to parenting George, Charlotte, and Louis revealed

Prince William's style of raising George, Charlotte, and Louis has been dubbed the 'Rubik's Cube' approach after the future King proved his strong parenting skills over the Coronation weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales displayed their strong parenting skills at the Coronation service on Saturday and can now enjoy a more 'hands-off approach', according to bestselling author Judi James.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's relationship with their children was on full display at the King's Coronation service on Saturday, prompting many royal fans to analyze and critique how the couple keeps the young trio in check.

According to body language expert, Judi James, William, 40, and Kate, 41, have discovered the secret to stress-free childrearing after years of trial and error.

"He [the Prince of Wales] has seen and experienced what doesn’t work, and he and Kate have applied what looks like a winning formula as a result," she told the Sun (opens in new tab), adding that the couple demonstrated the "skills and techniques" at the historic service needed to getting parenting "right."

(Image credit: Getty)

"We could see their use of non-verbal cues and tie-signs to communicate with their children, but also their ability to begin to step back now their eldest children are capable of stepping up and even ‘policing’ each other at major royal events," she explained.

Prince George, 9, was notably separate from his parents and two younger siblings during the procession, serving as one of King Charles III's four Pages of Honour instead.

Aside from a few hiccups on the day (it's understood that William and Kate were five minutes' late to the service after being delayed by Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old Louis), the Wales family's participation in the event went relatively to plan.

Having put their parenting strategy to the test at such a high-pressure event, James believes that the Prince and Princess can now look forward to "stepping back and enjoying a more hands-off approach."