The surprising price of Princess Charlotte's glitter trainers from Coronation weekend revealed

(Image credit: Getty)
By Emma Dooney
Princess Charlotte wore a stylish pair of low-cost trainers to visit a scouting group in Slough on Monday, proving even the Royal Family is privy to a bargain or two when it comes to fashion. 

Princess Charlotte's glittery trainers have hit headlines after the junior royal was spotted wearing the low-cost kicks during a visit to Slough on Monday. 

The eight-year-old joined Prince William and Kate Middleton and her two brothers, Prince George, and Prince Louis, to participate in a range of activities with a scout group in the Berkshire town yesterday morning. 

The engagement was organized as part of Monday's Big Help Out, an initiative encouraging Britons to volunteer in their community in celebration of King Charles III's Coronation

The Wales family ditched their usual formal attire for the outing, with all five dressing notably more casually than the outfits they'd worn for the historic service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The Princess of Wales looked ready to work in skinny jeans and a blue blouse with brown boots, while the Prince of Wales went for a dark blue sweater with a button-down collar and khaki pants. 

(Image credit: Getty)

It was Princess Charlotte's trendy trainers, however, that caught the public's attention, after it emerged that the shoes had been bought at the popular UK high-street store, Next. 

Officially called 'Star Lace Up Trainers', the sneakers cost just £20 (opens in new tab) and come in a variety of colors. Charlotte went for a classic white and metallic version of the shoes, which include a low platform and a shiny pink star. The heel tab also features a glittery silver band and white laces instead of velcro straps, making them the perfect choice for the active child who still likes their bling. 

(Image credit: Getty)
Princess Charlotte's super sleek trainers from Next come in a variety of colors, including denim blue, gold, lilac purple, and rainbow pastel glitter. If you're keen on emulating the royal tot's exact look, it's the white and pink metallic version you'll want. Happy shopping. 

Charlotte teamed her trainers, which are available to buy in children's sizes 9 - 13, with a mauve cable knit sweater by Ralph Lauren over a pink blouse and a pair of frayed denim shorts. 

Prince George also rocked a comfortable yet smart look, sporting a quilted navy jacket with a light blue polo neck and green trousers. Five-year-old Prince Louis, whose appearance marked his first royal engagement, emulated his older brother's style with a striped blue and white polo t-shirt and knee-length blue shorts. 

News and lifestyle writer

Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for Goodto. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.

