The surprising price of Princess Charlotte's glitter trainers from Coronation weekend revealed

Princess Charlotte wore a stylish pair of low-cost trainers to visit a scouting group in Slough on Monday, proving even the Royal Family is privy to a bargain or two when it comes to fashion.

The eight-year-old joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, to visit a scouts organization in Slough on Monday in honor of the King and Queen's Coronation.

Princess Charlotte's glittery trainers have hit headlines after the junior royal was spotted wearing the low-cost kicks during a visit to Slough on Monday.

The eight-year-old joined Prince William and Kate Middleton and her two brothers, Prince George, and Prince Louis, to participate in a range of activities with a scout group in the Berkshire town yesterday morning.

The engagement was organized as part of Monday's Big Help Out, an initiative encouraging Britons to volunteer in their community in celebration of King Charles III's Coronation.

The Wales family ditched their usual formal attire for the outing, with all five dressing notably more casually than the outfits they'd worn for the historic service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The Princess of Wales looked ready to work in skinny jeans and a blue blouse with brown boots, while the Prince of Wales went for a dark blue sweater with a button-down collar and khaki pants.

It was Princess Charlotte's trendy trainers, however, that caught the public's attention, after it emerged that the shoes had been bought at the popular UK high-street store, Next.

Officially called 'Star Lace Up Trainers', the sneakers cost just £20 (opens in new tab) and come in a variety of colors. Charlotte went for a classic white and metallic version of the shoes, which include a low platform and a shiny pink star. The heel tab also features a glittery silver band and white laces instead of velcro straps, making them the perfect choice for the active child who still likes their bling.

Star Lace-Up Trainers from Next - £20 Princess Charlotte's super sleek trainers from Next come in a variety of colors, including denim blue, gold, lilac purple, and rainbow pastel glitter.

Charlotte teamed her trainers, which are available to buy in children's sizes 9 - 13, with a mauve cable knit sweater by Ralph Lauren over a pink blouse and a pair of frayed denim shorts.

Prince George also rocked a comfortable yet smart look, sporting a quilted navy jacket with a light blue polo neck and green trousers. Five-year-old Prince Louis, whose appearance marked his first royal engagement, emulated his older brother's style with a striped blue and white polo t-shirt and knee-length blue shorts.