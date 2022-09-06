Prince William's 'second thoughts' over Kate Middleton before their wedding

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William once had 'second thoughts' about Kate Middleton and opened up about them to the Queen, a royal expert says.

Prince William shared fears of having cold feet over marrying Kate Middleton with the Queen, according to journalist Katie Nicholl.

The future King is said to have confided in Her Majesty and Prince Charles over his anxiety surrounding his romantic future with Catherine.

According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl, Prince William opened up about his doubts surrounding his relationship with Kate Middleton during a heart to heart with the Queen, prior to their brief split in 2007.

Kate and William called time on their romance for just a matter of months but later reconciled and rekindled their romance, going on to marry in 2011.

It was during Christmas 2006 that Prince William discussed his cold feet over his then-girlfriend with his grandmother.

Katie told The Mirror, "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate.

"Both advised him not to hurry anything."

Prince William and Kate, whose love story (opens in new tab) began at St Andrews University, touched on their break up during their 2010 engagement interview after Wills popped the question in Kenya.

While Kate, who was said to be devastated by the split, admitted she was saddened by the time apart, she said that it ultimately turned out to be beneficial for her.

"I think at the time, I wasn’t very happy about it but actually it made me stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised," she explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated ten years of marriage in 2021, are now parents-of-three to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family recently downsized to Windsor's Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab), leaving London's Kensington Palace behind in order to be nearer the Queen.