Sarah Ferguson says that baby Sienna is just like her mum Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s daughter has moved in with Sarah Ferguson while her mum and dad are on holiday and it's given the mum-of-two flashbacks to raising her own daughter.

Sarah Ferguson has revealed that she got to spend some precious one-on-one time with her granddaughter baby Sienna while Princess Beatrice and her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, went away on holiday.

Sienna, who turns 2 next month, is the couple's only daughter and is a sister to Edoardo's young son Christopher Woolf, nicknamed Wolfie, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

Fergie shared that the family time with her granddaughter was something she had always 'wished for' but that she quickly realised that looking after the youngster meant she did not 'have a moment to do anything without' her.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Fergie revealed, "Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee Gee is in charge, and it's really quite amusing. I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say, 'Gee Gee come and play,' and now every minute of the day Sisi wants to come and play!

“Be careful what you wish for 'cause now you can’t even have a moment to sort of do anything without this wonderful little girl, who is so sweet, pulling at my skirt, jumping into my Ugg boots and then making me go outside in the pouring rain and jump in puddles in the pouring rain — which is fine, I love it!”

When Sienna is not jumping in muddy puddles, Fergie revealed that she likes to play a made up game based on the popular children's character Thomas the Tank Engine.

The game is quite simple. The sitting room becomes the 'train station' and Grandma must move around pretending to be Thomas the Tank Engine. Sienna will then follow her grandma around the room 'choo choo-ing' while calling herself the 'station master.'

“She's the controller of Granny and Grandpa right now, I can certainly tell you that,” Fergie added.

The alone time has reminded Fergie of her bringing up her own daughters and said that Sienna is just like her mum Princess Beatrice.

She shared, "“When I am following her, it looks just like Beatrice… it's taken me right back to following Beatrice around. It's literally mini-me. We've had an extraordinary time, I’m very glad that Beatrice and Edo got some time alone as well, so it's been extraordinary to be Gee Gee.”

The Duchess surely had a wonderful time with her granddaughter, building bonds that will last a lifetime. But even before her stay, Sienna had a sweet connection with her grandma.

When Sienna was born, a source told Hello! Magazine that Edo and Beatrice named her in honour of Fergie thanks to the pair sharing a similar hair colour.

The source said, "They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's which the new baby shares."