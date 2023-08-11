Princess Beatrice’s baby Sienna shares this 'bossy' personality trait with Princess Charlotte

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice's baby Sienna is said to be "the controller" according to grandmother Sarah Ferguson, as we look at how similar she is to Princess Charlotte.

The young royal, who is due to celebrate her second birthday on 18th September, has been hanging out with her 'Gee-Gee' while her parents, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were away.

And Sarah has revealed something very telling about her personality in her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, when it comes to child development.

She spilled, "Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee-Gee is in charge, it's really quite amusing. I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say Gee-Gee let's come and play - and now every minute of the day she wants to come and play!"

But while Fergie describes her granddaughter as a 'wonderful little girl' who pulls at her grans skirt, jumps in her Ugg boots and splashes in puddles, she is just like her mum.

Sarah said, "She's the controller of granny and grampa right now. It's taken me right back to following Beatrice around."

But Princess Beatrice isn't the only royal with 'controlling' traits, Princess Charlotte has been described as the sibling 'in charge' according to Kate Middleton and she's been seen taking charge at public events.

It's not the only thing baby Sienna and Princess Charlotte have in common - both their middle names are Elizabeth, paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are back from their travels in time for the Princess to celebrate her birthday, for which Sarah revealed they had been busy blowing up balloons and making cupcakes for the celebration on August 8th, with the royal turning 35.

Fergie shared on Instagram, "“Happy birthday Beatrice. You’ll always be my girl."

Princess Eugenie shared some unseen holiday photos and captioned them, "Happy birthday to my big sissy.. love you so much xx."

