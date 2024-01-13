Princess Charlotte is ‘very popular’ at school thanks to these admirable personality traits

A royal source has revealed the friendly personality traits that have made Princess Charlotte ‘very popular’ at her school and they're important characteristics not just for any royal wanting to please the public, but also for any child wanting to make good friends.

The Wales children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, have had the chance to show off their developing personalities more than over over the past year as they've stepped out for more engagements alongside their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Charlotte in particular has caught attention from the public thanks to her mature approach to royal life and has long been praised for the helpful way she steps in to keep her two brothers under control and following royal protocol at all times. But while we often see her in this grown-up role, carrying out her duties as third in the royal line of succession, an inside source has revealed that at school she is just another one of the kids and is 'adored' by the other children around her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her," the source told HELLO! Magazine. "She's kind to the kids in younger years and she's very popular."

So it seems that while she is reportedly quite ‘bossy’ at home with her brothers, Charlotte knows that the real way to win people over is to be the kindest and friendliest person in the room.

It's not just Charlotte that's enjoying popularity at school, with the source revealing that both George and Louis also have a lot of friends. "They're lovely kids," they said. "George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy.

"If William and Kate ever can't make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He's a typical little energetic five-year-old."

(Image credit: Getty)

It's unsurprising that the Wales children are all turning out to be wonderful characters with big, happy personalities. William and Kate have long been praised for their 'hands-on' approach to parenting the kids, with the couple working hard to prevent sibling rivalry and bring up their children in as normal of an environment as is possible.

"The day after Kate's carol service [at Westminster Abbey], it was the school Christmas fair and they were all there, as they were the previous year," the source added.

"I saw them queueing up for tombola tickets like everyone else. They really act like a normal mum and dad."