Princess Diana could be about to spark Prince Harry and Prince William’s reconciliation, with adorable 'saved' childhood memory
The two princes shared an incredibly close bond growing up
A series of personal letters written by Princess Diana have gone up for auction and they include sweet details of her two son's close bond in childhood, with one expert saying that the memories may just help spark Prince William and Prince Harry’s reconciliation.
All sibling relationships are different from each other, though it's inevitable at some point all will butt heads and argue. Sometimes, that's a good thing as science has shown that kids who fight with their siblings will fare better in life, but it can also lead siblings to drift apart - though it's completely normal not to be close with your siblings as you become adults.
It's something that Prince William and Prince Harry have experienced in a very public way. Their infamous falling out, detailed in Harry's memoir Spare, has left many to believe they will never reconcile but instead live out their days in separate countries, never again crossing paths.
But their mother Princess Diana could be about to change that. A series of letters and cards written by the late princess and sent to her family’s former housekeeper have just gone up for auction and their contents include a number of details about William and Harry's close bond growing up.
In one of the notes, written in 1984, Diana shared with her friend, “William adores his little brother and spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs and kisses over Harry,” as per Penta.
The sweet childhood memories, royal photographer Arthur Edwards believes, may prompt the two brothers to settle some of their differences, with their mother's words reminding them of how close they once were.
"They were very close. I mean, they did everything together. They were just inseparable," he told The Sun.
"It's no longer like that, I'm afraid. If Harry read one of those letters from his mother, maybe he'll have a rethink about how he is going to be in future towards his brother."
Navigating sibling relationships can be difficult, even when your arguments and disagreements aren't being played out in the public eye like with William and Harry. For one, there's the surprising way having siblings can affect a teen's mental health and the upsetting effects of eldest daughter syndrome. But there are positives too, with research showing that sister relationships are ‘more positive’ than any other sibling bond.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
