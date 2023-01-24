Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child as she shares adorable photo of son August kissing her bump

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her and Jack Brooksbank's second child!

The couple, who are already parents to one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, took to Instagram to share the wonderful baby news with a sweet photograph.

In the upload, Princess Eugenie is beaming with joy in front of a frosty countryside backdrop, with little August kissing her blossoming baby bump.

The proud mum and little August can be seen wrapped up in woolly hats, jackets and jumpers for the wintery pregnancy reveal, with dad Jack behind the camera snapping the photo.

Confirming her pregnancy, Princess Eugenie, who is the fourth-born granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, told royal fans and followers, "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

It is unknown exactly when Princess Eugenie is due to give birth or if her second little one will be a boy or a girl.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018, became parents to little August in February 2021 at the Portland Hospital in London.

Sharing the news of his arrival at the time, Princess Eugenie shared a special image of her newborn son's tiny hand in hers, alongside a string of blue heart emojis on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a statement shared by Buckingham Palace read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the moving announcement continued.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Little August, who was named in honour of Eugenie's late grandfather, Prince Philip, made his first royal public appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

The sweet royal tot sat with his mother and father, who marked four years of marriage in October 2022, as they gathered with other key royals to watch the Queen's Pageant on the final day of the weekend of celebrations, looking dashing in a blue knitted Union Jack sweater.