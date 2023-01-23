How Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'worked out' the way to prevent Princess Charlotte from suffering Harry's fate

Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'worked out' how to prevent Princess Charlotte from suffering the same fate as Prince Harry as a 'spare', a royal expert has revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have Princess Charlotte's future as 'spare' 'worked out', a royal insider has revealed.

Prince Harry voiced his concerns about the Wales's children earlier this month, revealing it 'worries' him that they could face the same fate he did as Prince William's 'spare'.

In other royal news, Meghan Markle reveals why she never wore colour on royal engagements.



Prince William and Kate Middleton have Princess Charlotte's future as a 'spare' in the Royal Family 'worked out' after Prince Harry voiced concerns for his brother's three children, a royal expert has revealed.

The news shortly after the Duke of Sussex's claims that Prince William was left “seething” after King Charles “planted” stories about Kate Middleton made headlines.

In a recent interview with the Telegraph (opens in new tab), Harry said it "hurts" and "worries" him to consider the fate of the Prince and Princess of Wales's kids.

"I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare," the 38-year-old told journalist Bryony Gordon. The concerns come just a few weeks after the release of Harry's bombshell new memoir, Spare, in which he makes a litany of accusations against the Royal Family.

In the 416-page book, the duke recounts a conversation that allegedly took place between his father, King Charles III, and his mother, the late Princess Diana, shortly after his birth. Prince Harry claims that His Majesty said, "Wonderful. Now you've given me an heir and a spare, my work is done" once he had learned that his wife had delivered a baby boy.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

Speaking on the podcast Dynasty, Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are unlikely to encounter the same obstacles faced by their uncle.

"No one wants the next generation to suffer as Harry has suffered...it's not a pretty picture," the royal expert said. She then pointed to how differently William and Kate are bringing up Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

"I think when you look to the Cambridges and how they are raising their children, away from the spotlight, in pretty ordinary schools, in a regular cottage on the grounds of Windsor," she said, referring to the family's recent move from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage.

Nicholl also revealed that the Wales children enjoy "bucket and spade holidays" and are being taught "to sail on the broads in Norfolk" outside of the spotlight, a privilege Prince William and Prince Harry didn't have as children.

"It does open up the question of the next spare, of Princess Charlotte," she said. "I'm sure William and Kate have got that all worked out."