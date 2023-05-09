Princess Eugenie's clever pregnancy hack for Coronation crowds revealed

Princess Eugenie revealed her genius trick for navigating the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, joking that her pregnancy bump helped her to survive the crowds of the joyous event.

The 33-year-old, who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, was joined by Princess Beatrice at the community event in Buckinghamshire.

Princess Eugenie has revealed her genius trick for avoiding getting stuck in crowds at royal engagements, joking at a Coronation Big Lunch that her pregnancy bump has been instrumental in helping her get around more easily.

The 33-year-old, who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, was joined by Princess Beatrice on the Chalfont St Giles’ village green in Buckinghamshire on Sunday for the special celebration.

Wearing a Gabriela Hearst white and black dress and a pair of black slingback pumps from Dune, Eugenie mingled with the public and posed for photos in honor of the historic event. Never one to take things too seriously, the royal even cracked a joke when asked how she was feeling.

"A bit pregnant," she said. "I can get people out of the way with my bump."

At another point of the engagement, Eugenie was heard saying that she was "waiting" for her sister Beatrice after the two lost each other in the crowds.

"I feel a bit weird without her," she admitted, nodding to the pair's famously close relationship.

Eugenie, who already has a son named August, is expected to give birth this summer. She announced her exciting pregnancy news earlier this year, taking to Instagram in January to share the update with her 1.7 million followers.

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," the art gallery director captioned the post, which included an adorable photo of her growing belly being cradled by two-year-old August.

Before leaving the Big Lunch, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice presented an award to the winner of a colouring competition and enjoyed a performance by a local dance troupe. They also thanked volunteers of the All Together Community, an organization that provides food parcels to people living in poverty.