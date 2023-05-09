Queen Camilla’s sweet coronation tribute to her grandchildren you probably didn't notice

Queen Camilla paid sweet tribute to her grandchildren during the King's coronation and it was so subtle, you probably didn't notice it.

Queen Camilla had her five grandchildren's names embroidered onto her royal gown that she wore at the King's Coronation.

The monarch's wife also had her pets included in the heavily embroidered decoration.

Queen Camilla paid a sweet tribute to five of her grandchildren during the King's coronation by having their names embroidered on to her royal gown.

As wife of King Charles III, Queen Camilla has been given a new royal title (opens in new tab) and took part in the coronation events alongside her husband.

But while all eyes were on King Charles' grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Queen Camilla ensured her other five grandchildren (opens in new tab) Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Gus and Louis were made to feel part of the proceedings.

Camilla previously enjoyed a surprising night out with her grandchildren (opens in new tab) before Christmas and her decision to include them on her gown comes alongside names of her children and also images of her two rarely seen family members (opens in new tab), rescue dogs Bluebell and Beth embroidered onto the front of the dress on either side of the royal cypher.

Meanwhile, her other two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, remained in the US with their mother Meghan Markle.

(Image credit: Getty)

The dress, designed by Bruce Oldfield, was rich with symbolism to both the United Kingdom and Commonwealth as well as Queen Camilla's personal life as the vine-like embroidery of the underskirt featured the names of her children Tom and Laura and also those of her grandchildren.

Only Gus, Freddy and Louis had a formal role in the coronation as her Page of Honors (opens in new tab), while the fourth was her great-nephew Arthur Elliott.

Meanwhile, the larger flowers embroidered featured the traditional flower for all four nations of the United Kingdom - roses for England, thistles for Scotland, daffodils for Wales and shamrocks for Northern Ireland.

(Image credit: Getty)

There was also a nod to her love of flowers, with silver embroidered wildflowers, daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel along with bees and beetles, symbolic of the British countryside.

The robe of state also contained a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II's favorite lily of the valley flowers and the King's favorite blooms delphiniums, which is also linked with Camilla's birth month.