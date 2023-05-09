Queen Camilla’s sweet coronation tribute to her grandchildren you probably didn't notice
The wife of the monarch made a sweet gesture to her grandkids during the King's coronation
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Queen Camilla paid sweet tribute to her grandchildren during the King's coronation and it was so subtle, you probably didn't notice it.
- Queen Camilla had her five grandchildren's names embroidered onto her royal gown that she wore at the King's Coronation.
- The monarch's wife also had her pets included in the heavily embroidered decoration.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as the Royal Family set to 'do everything they can to protect' Prince Harry from public scrutiny at King Charles' Coronation (opens in new tab).
Queen Camilla paid a sweet tribute to five of her grandchildren during the King's coronation by having their names embroidered on to her royal gown.
As wife of King Charles III, Queen Camilla has been given a new royal title (opens in new tab) and took part in the coronation events alongside her husband.
But while all eyes were on King Charles' grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Queen Camilla ensured her other five grandchildren (opens in new tab) Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Gus and Louis were made to feel part of the proceedings.
Camilla previously enjoyed a surprising night out with her grandchildren (opens in new tab) before Christmas and her decision to include them on her gown comes alongside names of her children and also images of her two rarely seen family members (opens in new tab), rescue dogs Bluebell and Beth embroidered onto the front of the dress on either side of the royal cypher.
Meanwhile, her other two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, remained in the US with their mother Meghan Markle.
The dress, designed by Bruce Oldfield, was rich with symbolism to both the United Kingdom and Commonwealth as well as Queen Camilla's personal life as the vine-like embroidery of the underskirt featured the names of her children Tom and Laura and also those of her grandchildren.
Only Gus, Freddy and Louis had a formal role in the coronation as her Page of Honors (opens in new tab), while the fourth was her great-nephew Arthur Elliott.
Meanwhile, the larger flowers embroidered featured the traditional flower for all four nations of the United Kingdom - roses for England, thistles for Scotland, daffodils for Wales and shamrocks for Northern Ireland.
There was also a nod to her love of flowers, with silver embroidered wildflowers, daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel along with bees and beetles, symbolic of the British countryside.
The robe of state also contained a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II's favorite lily of the valley flowers and the King's favorite blooms delphiniums, which is also linked with Camilla's birth month.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
15 of the healthiest vegetables: These are the vegetables you need to be eating
Not all veg is created equally – our experts explain which ones you need to be filling your plate with
By Rose Goodman • Published
-
King Charles’ cheeky pun to Lionel Richie that left the singer astonished
The monarch couldn't resist using the lyrics to one of Lionel's famous hits
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Queen Camilla gets major new honor while unusual tribute to King Charles divides fans
The new monarch and his wife have been honored ahead of the Kings' coronation and you just have to see it....
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles and Camilla are set for a bittersweet 18th wedding anniversary for this sad reason
King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding anniversary will be tinged with bittersweet emotions
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort pays heartfelt tribute to the late Queen at Cheltenham Festival Ladies' Day
King Charles' wife wore a treasured item belonging to the late Monarch
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort faces fresh heartbreak after tragic death in family
The Queen Consort has been given some upsetting news
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
The royal family will have big roles at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
Prince Harry 'feared' Camilla would be his 'wicked step-mother' in latest reported Spare bombshell
The Duke of Sussex allegedly makes the claims in his memoir Spare
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Queen Camilla's very surprising night out with her grandchildren
Camilla's Christmas night out sounds like a blast
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort's £267k ‘lucky’ jewels on her and King Charles’ Christmas card explained
Jewellery experts unpick Camilla Queen Consort's Christmas card jewellery choices
By Selina Maycock • Published