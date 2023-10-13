Princess Eugenie’s son August is the absolute spitting image of another royal child in new video, and no, it’s not Prince Archie

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie's son August is seen in new video and he's the double of another royal child, but it's not Prince Archie.

The royal mum has shared a new wedding clip to mark her five-year wedding anniversary to husband Jack Brooksbank. Princess Eugenie married Jack on 12th October 2018 and since then the couple have welcomed two children, sons August, two, and four-month-old baby Ernest.

It comes after we revealed the great baby naming hack that the Royal Family do, and you'll wish you did it too.

And in marking their relationship milestone, included is a never seen before family snap - picturing the family of four all together for the first time, posing on the sand in front of the sea during a recent family holiday.

Son August can be seen holding sand in both hands and pulling a sweet expression, while Eugenie holds son Ernest in a pink blanket and husband Jack is crouched down on one knee as they all smile for the camera.

The video montage was put together by film producer Andrew Gemmell, who commented, "So happy to have been part of this magical day. One of my career highlights. Loved revisiting all the footage to make this clip. Happy anniversary!!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew also shared the wedding highlights clip on his Andrew Gemmell Film Producer Instagram page and captioned it, "Today, I am so happy to post a celebration anniversary film for 5 years of marriage for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!



"It was one of the most wonderful days on 12 October 2018, which my team filmed alongside Alex Brammall on official photos"

And he went on to tagged the companies on "organisation of the best party afterwards."



He added, "Happy 5th Anniversary HRH Eugenie and Jack! It's been wonderful to revisit all the footage to put together this little recap!"

And fans love the family of four photo inclusion which is a surprise right at the very end.

One fan wrote, "The family photo at the end" followed by a love heart emoji and clapping hands.

Another fan commented, "Precious!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans have previously likened August to his first cousin once removed Princess Lilibet with their auburn hair when he celebrated his birthday earlier this year. At the time Princess Eugenie uploaded a clip from their family album to her Instagram.

One person wrote, 'He could be Lilibet's twin,' while another individual said: 'His cousin Lilibet looks like him!'

A third added: 'Wow! Looks so much like Archie and Lili', as a fourth wrote: 'Aw he's just adorable. Augie, Archie and Lili are three peas in a pod.'

