Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have just welcomed their first child, eleven years after they started dating – but when did Princess Eugenie get married?

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, Princess Eugenie has certainly stepped into the spotlight of late. In addition to her new role as a first time mum, the 30-year-old is rumoured to be taking on more royal duties after Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back last year.

With quite the year ahead, Princess Eugenie will no doubt be reliant on the support of her husband, Jack. Jack proposed to Eugenie after the couple had been together for seven years and the two enjoyed a stunning royal wedding in Windsor shortly after. But when did Princess Eugenie get married?

When did Princess Eugenie get married?

Princess Eugenie of York married her husband Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12th October 2018. The happy couple were married at the beautiful St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The venue is a popular choice, with the chapel also hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May of that same year.

The 10th-in-line to the British throne looked every inch a Princess on the day, wearing a custom white wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto. The half-Austrian, half-Italian designer’s gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a full pleated skirt which perfectly compliment Eugenie’s figure.

The bride accessorised her gown with a bejewelled emerald tiara which was lent to her by her grandmother – The Queen.

Other royal family members were honoured on Princess Eugenie’s special day too. The bridal party included Princess Charlotte as bridesmaid and her brother Prince George as page boy. Eugenie’s sister, the recently married Princess Beatrice was also appointed Maid of Honour.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married just nine months after their engagement was announced on 22nd January 2018. The statement shared by Buckingham Palace at the time read: “Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.” Jack, 35, proposed on a beautiful sunset evening during their romantic break away.

Where does Princess Eugenie live with her husband, Jack?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank are currently living with her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, in Great Windsor Park. The couple moved into the Royal Lodge in January during the third UK lockdown.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the young royal and her husband made the decision to ‘bubble’ with Eugenie’s parents during the final stages of pregnancy. This gave the Princess some extra support during her last trimester.

Before relocating to the Royal Lodge, Eugenie and Jack were living at Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. The royal residence is owned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who lived there before stepping back as senior royals. Prince Harry and Meghan now reside in America. They have granted Eugenie and Jack access to Frogmore to raise their family.

When did Eugenie and Jack welcome their baby and what is his name?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank became parents to a baby boy on Tuesday 9th February 2021. The new mother welcomed the couple’s first child at The Portland Hospital in London. Arriving at 8.55am, their new son was delivered safely weighing a healthy 8lbs 1oz.

The happy news was announced by Princess Eugenie who shared a sweet black and white photo of the new parents holding their son’s hand. The Royal Family also confirmed the news of their son’s arrival on Instagram. The post acknowledged that both baby and mother were doing well. Whilst adding that several members of the royal family were happy with the newborn’s arrival.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the post read.

At present, Eugenie and Jack have not revealed their baby’s name. However, it is thought that their new son won’t have a royal title.

A family friend told Express.co.uk that Eugenie and Jack were not interested in accepting a HRH title for their child, coming to the decision a few months back: “Eugenie knows that a title can be a curse as well as a blessing and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living,” they said.

“Titles really don’t matter to Jack and Eugenie, they just want a happy healthy child.”