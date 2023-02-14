Queen Camilla’s coronation crown to have special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Camilla’s coronation crown will have a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Queen Consort will be crowned alongside King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The Queen Consort will be crowned alongside King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6, in a televised ceremony attended by over 2,000 invited guests. Celebrations will take place across the UK in honor of the historic occasion, with plans for street parties, community events, and a Windsor Castle concert already in motion.

In keeping with royal tradition, the Archbishop will place St Edward's Crown on Charles’s head to mark his coronation before the enthronement takes place. Known for its gold frame, purple velvet cap, and ermine trim, the extravagant piece has been in the Royal Family since 1661 and was last used for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Camilla’s crown, on the contrary, will deviate from tradition, with plans already underway to alter the 75-year-old’s headgear in time for the historic ceremony. The Queen Consort will wear a slightly modified version of Queen Mary's Crown 'in the interests of sustainability and efficiency', and to reflect her 'personal style'.

The crown, which was made by Garrard Jeweller's for the 1911 coronation of Queen Mary, is set with 2200 diamonds, including a detachable rock crystal replica of the diamond, Cullinan IV. It also features a purple velvet cap with an ermine band. It has already been removed from the Tower of London for alterations to take place.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the changes will include a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in September. Camilla's crown will be reset with Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds, all of which belonged to the late monarch. The Crown's eight detachable arches will also be removed, making the Crown appear distinctly different from when it was first worn by Queen Mary.

It has previously been speculated that Camilla's coronation crown would feature the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond. The Royal Family has long been criticized for its ownership of the gem, which is believed to have been mined in India between the 12 and 14th centuries, before being passed around south and west Asia over the following few hundred years.

It was eventually acquired by Britain in 1849 and given to Queen Victoria, who had it re-cut and polished to make it more palatable to European jewelry tastes.

The House of Windsor has repeatedly been called to return the diamond to India, with some campaigners accusing Britain of stealing it from its former colony.

Britain has disputed these claims, however, insisting that it acquired the Koh-i-Noor legally under the terms of the Last Treaty of Lahore.