Coronation concert line-up: Who could be performing?

With just a couple of months to go until King Charles ascends to the throne, many want to know what the Coronation Concert line-up will look like.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will celebrate their ascension to the throne with the Coronation Concert on 7 May, which promises to bring both global music icons and contemporary stars together. While February saw the public eager to know how to get Coronation Concert tickets (opens in new tab) and the Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed (opens in new tab), now attention has turned to the line-up for the event.

The late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) saw a star-studded array of artists perform at the royal celebration - including Diana Ross, Sam Ryder, Elton John and Craig David - suggesting the upcoming Coronation Concert will be an equally unmissable affair.

Coronation Concert line-up

The Coronation concert line-up has not yet been confirmed, but that hasn't stopped rumours emerging as to who is expected to appear at the Windsor Castle event. Artists including Lionel Richie, Take That and the Spice Girls have all been linked to the occasion.

Alongside a star-studded line-up, Buckingham Palace has said that the Coronation Concert will also see an exclusive appearance from The Coronation Choir - made up community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK - as well as The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who could be performing at the Coronation Concert?

Lionel Richie: The Sun (opens in new tab) has reported that Lionel Richie is confirmed for the Coronation Concert in May - though Buckingham Palace are yet to comment. The global star is a friend and one of King Charles's favourite performers, and became the first Global Ambassador for the monarch's charity The Prince's Trust when it was set up in 2019.

The Sun has reported that Lionel Richie is confirmed for the Coronation Concert in May - though Buckingham Palace are yet to comment. The global star is a friend and one of King Charles's favourite performers, and became the first Global Ambassador for the monarch's charity The Prince's Trust when it was set up in 2019. Spice Girls: In February, the Sun also reported that the Spice Girls were in talks to perform at the Coronation Concert. Mel C told the publication at the time: "We’re still chatting, it’s just about finding a middle ground for everybody." However, nothing has been confirmed.

In February, the Sun also reported that the Spice Girls were in talks to perform at the Coronation Concert. Mel C told the publication at the time: "We’re still chatting, it’s just about finding a middle ground for everybody." However, nothing has been confirmed. Take That: The MailOnline (opens in new tab) reported in February that Take That are expected to join the Coronation Concert line-up. They added that Jason Orange, who left the band in 2014, could also sing with them in the celebration. The band are touring in the summer but reportedly did not organise any venue for May 7 in case they were performing an the concert.

The MailOnline reported in February that Take That are expected to join the Coronation Concert line-up. They added that Jason Orange, who left the band in 2014, could also sing with them in the celebration. The band are touring in the summer but reportedly did not organise any venue for May 7 in case they were performing an the concert. Olly Murs: X-Factor alumnus Olly Murs has also been rumoured to be in the Coronation Concert line-up - but once again nothing has been confirmed, and sources close the British musician have not commented on the possibility.

Who has declined to perform at the Coronation Concert?

Though organisers have remained tight-lipped about who will be part of the Coronation concert line-up, many whisperings have emerged as to who has turned down the offer. Artists including Elton John, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue are all rumoured to have turned down the opportunity because of prior commitments.

Elton John is unable to perform at the Coronation Concert due to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and similarly Harry Styles' Love On Tour clashes with the coronation.

It has also been reported that Ed Sheeran had turned down the opportunity to perform at the event, as he is due to perform in Texas the day before. However, a representative for the musician for told Metro (opens in new tab) that he had not been approached about performing.

Kylie Minogue was also hotly tipped to attend the Coronation Concert, but a spokesperson for the Australian singer told the Mirror (opens in new tab): "Kylie unfortunately won’t be able to perform at The Coronation as she will be out of the country at that time."

Meanwhile, though rumours are strong that Take That will be in attendance, it's been reported that the group will be without frontman Robbie Williams.

Video of the Week