Queen makes ‘remarkable’ return to lifelong hobby after ‘episodic mobility problems’

The Queen has reportedly resumed one of her lifelong hobbies after her “episodic mobility problems” in a move described as “remarkable” for the monarch.

Her Majesty has long been known for her love of horses and it’s been claimed she’s taken up horse-riding again at Windsor Castle.

It’s said that the monarch has “enjoyed” being back in the saddle after she was pictured using a walking stick for additional support in recent months.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend might be over but as the Jubilee year continues, it remains an incredibly busy time for Her Majesty and The Firm. Over the central Jubilee weekend, fans were delighted when the Queen made two very special balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace. Though sadly she didn’t attend all the events in person, her presence was felt strongly as the world paid tribute to her extraordinary reign.

In recent months, the Queen has pulled out of several public appearances, with those high up in the royal line of succession stepping in on her behalf. In May, it was announced that she’s been experiencing “episodic mobility problems” and she’s been pictured a number of times using a walking stick. Despite this, it’s now been suggested that the “remarkable” monarch has resumed her lifelong hobby of horse riding.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Opening up to The Sun (opens in new tab), a Windsor Castle source claimed that Her Majesty has loved being back in the saddle after “missing” her great passion for many months.

“The Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again,” the source alleged to the publication, adding, “The Queen had missed her riding over these nine months.”

Although not officially confirmed, it was claimed that Her Majesty had been advised in September 2021 to give up horse-riding after experiencing “discomfort” in the saddle. Though if the recent reports are correct then it seems the Queen is determined to continue with the passion that has brought her joy for so long.

(Image credit: Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images)

The source continued, “She had been able to whizz around the castle’s Quadrangle in her golf buggy to walk her corgis. Riding again is a wonderful sign after all those worries we had about her health. To be able to do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.”

The Queen’s lifelong hobby of horse-riding has been documented on many occasions over the years. From childhood snaps featuring the then-Princess Elizabeth putting her skills to the test, to photos of Her Majesty riding at Windsor during the pandemic, it’s clear that this hobby has always held a special place in her heart.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Just weeks ago in the lead up to the Jubilee weekend, photographs taken at the Royal Windsor Horse Show captured the Queen beaming as she arrived to watch the events. Whilst for her 96th birthday in April a new portrait was released by the RWHS featuring the monarch alongside two stunning fell ponies.

Having had her first riding lesson at the age of 3, the Queen has owned many horses throughout her reign and was recently gifted a beautiful new horse as an incredible Jubilee present from the President of Azerbaijan.