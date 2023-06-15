Sarah Ferguson shares exciting update on Princess Beatrice's relationship with baby Sienna

Sarah Ferguson has revealed exciting new details about Princess Beatrice's 'fabulous' daughter, baby Sienna.

Sarah Ferguson has shared an update about Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna in her new podcast, much to the excitement of royal fans.

The Duchess of York is now the proud grandmother to three grandchildren, with Princess Eugenie's second son Ernest being the latest addition to join the famous family.

In other royal news, how Kate Middleton being bullied at school is shaping her parenting style with George, Charlotte and Louis.



Sarah Ferguson has shared exciting new details about baby Sienna, much to the delight of royal fans.

Speaking on the latest episode of her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, the 63-year-old opened up about spending quality time with her three adorable grandchildren. Sarah is the proud nana to Princess Eugenie's sons, August, 2, and newborn Ernest, as well as Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, who turns 2 in September.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

"Sienna is just a completely independent, fabulous joy," Ferguson told her co-host, Sarah Thomson. The Her Heart For a Compass author went on to reflect on Beatrice's precious bond with her young daughter, whom she shares with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"She [Sienna] has a relationship with Beatrice which is the same relationship I have," Ferguson said. "Mummy is Mummy. I still have that with Beatrice, and she's 34."

The duchess also revealed that she wrote to her eldest daughter that morning to tell her of the parallels, before adding, "There is no daylight, with both my girls."

She also described the close dynamic between herself, Beatrice, and Eugenie as a 'tripod' to highlight how much they all need one another.

Sarah Ferguson with daughter Princess Beatrice (Image credit: Getty)

Elsewhere in the podcast, Ferguson revealed the sweet nickname of Princess Eugenie's baby boy, who was born on May 30, 2023. Despite being officially named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the royal's second son is being lovingly referred to as 'Ernie'.

Ferguson also recounted her turbulent experience of buying outdoor toys for her grandchildren, telling Thomson how she purchased a splash pool that didn't 'do what it said on the packet'. She then said that her present of a 'bubble-making machine lawn mower' caused issues with Sienna and August after the royal cousins refused to share the garden gimmick.