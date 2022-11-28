The Queen’s hilarious reaction to the Christmas Day crossbow intruder at Windsor Castle

According to a new biography from Gogglebox’s, Gyles Brandreth, the Queen had a very amusing reaction to the Crossbow-wielding intruder at Windsor Castle last year.

On Christmas Day 2021, it was reported that an armed intruder had broken onto the grounds of Windsor Castle before being apprehended by police.

Despite the scary situation, however, the Queen had the funniest response, saying it would have put a ‘dampener’ on the Christmas festivities.

This royal news comes after reports that Royal Christmas's are set to change, as without the Queen there is less 'pressure to have all of the family together'.



The late monarch proved time and time again that her sense of humor was unrivaled, even in the face of danger it seems, as a new biography claims she had a hilarious reaction to learning an armed intruder had broken onto the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In December 2021, it was reported that Police had apprehended a man, armed with a crossbow, who had gained access to the grounds of Windsor Castle. This scary incident did not seem to faze the Queen, however, who was actually staying at the castle at the time, after making it her main residence. In fact, according to Gogglebox’s Gyles Brandreth, she made the funniest remark about the whole ordeal.

In an extract from his new biography, ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate portrait’ published in the Daily Mail, the Queen said about the incident to a member of her team, "Yes, well, that would have put a dampener on Christmas, wouldn't it?”

Sharing even more insight into the Queen’s witty personality, Gyles said that her ‘wry, dry humorous way of looking at things’ was one of the many things that struck him about her. Before adding, “The fun of spending time with the Queen was both finding out how much fun she was and discovering unexpected things about her.”

The Queen was famous for her sense of humor, having once 'shrieked with laughter' after hearing a particularly rude joke that aides tried to prevent her from hearing. She was also known to be a lover of practical jokes, having played a number of pranks on her staff over the years.

Following her passing in September 2022, one of the many tributes came from Sir David Attenborough who also praised her wit and said the one thing he will remember most about her is her 'most precious laugh.'