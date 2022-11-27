Royal Christmas’s set to change as without the Queen there is less ‘pressure to have all of the family together’

Prince Harry (opens in new tab)and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) may have snubbed the royal invite to spend Christmas in the UK (opens in new tab), but the reason why is sadly relatable.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned down their invite to the royal family Christmas, everyone assumed, not incorrectly, that it was because of the ever 'souring' familial relationship.

Now, another, perhaps sadder, reason has come to light - and it has to do with the Queen’s death.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Meghan Markle is set to continue a charitable childhood tradition with Archie and Lilibet this Christmas (opens in new tab)

It is disappointing yet unsurprising that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not celebrate Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham. Largely thanks to the ever-nearing reported release date of their Netflix docuseries, that may see the tell-all programme hit screens as early as the 8th of December, the pair skipping Christmas makes a lot of sense - that would be one awkward dinner.

But an invite to the elusive royal family Christmas do has been extended to Harry and Meghan, though, as reported in The Mirror, “they will not be present as relations continue to sour.”

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

But there is another reason that may have impacted the pair's decision to skip the event. Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin said, “The Queen’s death means that there won’t be as much pressure to have all of the family together, which is good, because it seems Harry and Meghan won’t be present.

"The family will want to make it a very positive day after the Queen’s death, and I think the Sussexes’ presence would most certainly dampen that.”

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool/Getty Images)

So, without the Queen at the head of the Chistmas table, it appears the royal Christmas will see some changes. King Charles is said to be shaking up some traditions that have previously shaped Christmas at Sandringham; it will be less formal than in years past reports The Daily Mail, and the family will not gather to watch the King’s Christmas broadcast together at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

While the day will feel incredibly different without the Queen, some aspects will remain the same. Marie Claire report that royal fans can still expect the traditional Christmas walk from the family to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate, which they undertake each year before returning home for their Christmas meal.

Related articles: