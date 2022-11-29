The Queen's special talent includes this 'alarmingly accurate' impression

The Queen had a special talent for impersonating a Concorde coming to land over Windsor Castle, a royal biographer has revealed.

The author, who was a close friend of the Queen's husband Prince Philip, has opened up on the unlikely party trick her Majesty used to partake in.

And the noise impersonations used to be so good that they amused other members of the Royal Family.

Speaking in his upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate portrait (opens in new tab), Giles references the Queen's ‘spot-on impressions’ including an ‘alarmingly accurate’ vocal recreation of Concorde coming in to land over Windsor Castle.

And he's not the only one who's heard of it. The Queen's domestic chaplain Michael Mann once said that "the Queen imitating the Concorde landing is one of the funniest things you could see."

It's no secret that the Queen had a sense of humour - notably when she made a joke about a helicopter she heard over Buckingham Palace that interrupted filming with Sir David Attenborough.

At the time upon hearing the noise and trying to work out which aircraft it was, she said, "It sounds like President Trump or President Obama".

And it's understood that her Majesty used to have a knack for impersonating different accents - including The Liverpudlian, Irish and American.

Royal author Karen Dolby recalled the moment in her book, The Wicked Wit of the Royal Family (opens in new tab).

She wrote, “Once when Prince Charles and the Queen were driving to the Ascot races in an open carriage, there was a loud shout from the crowd. Charles did not hear what was said and asked his mother.

“‘Gizza wave Liz!’ the Queen replied in her best South London accent, waving obligingly at the spectators.”