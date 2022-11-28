The prestigious royal title King Charles is 'saving' for Princess Charlotte as a tribute to the Queen

King Charles is 'saving' this prestigious royal title for granddaughter Princess Charlotte - and it will honour the Queen.

King Charles has reportedly 'saved' the title of Duchess of Edinburgh for Princess Charlotte.

The monarch is said to be in talks about gifting his granddaughter the honour in tribute to the late Queen.

King Charles III is 'saving' the prestigious title of Duchess of Edinburgh for Princess Charlotte to use in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab), according to a royal source.

It's understood that King Charles has had a change of plan when it comes to handing out royal titles and instead of passing his brother Prince Edward the honourable title Duke of Edinburgh - which used to belong to his father, Prince Philip - he plans to give his granddaughter Princess Charlotte the prestigious title Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward, 58, was due to receive the title after their father Prince Philip died (opens in new tab) but it was withheld. And now upon the passing of the Queen, King Charles has reportedly been in talks to give it to Princess Charlotte, who is third in line to the throne in royal line of succession (opens in new tab), behind her brother Prince George (opens in new tab), nine, and father Prince William.

A source told MailOnline, "Discussions are underway, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte.

"It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession."

Fans commented on how grown up and confident Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) seemed during her Instagram video debut earlier this year in which she wished the Women's football team luck ahead of their UEFA Euros 2022 final.

The roles of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are considered two of the most senior positions in the Royal family - like Princess Anne - meaning Princess Charlotte's position would be in line with the second child of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

The source added, "It is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children."