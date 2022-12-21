The sad Christmas change that will highlight the Queen's absence

There's a sad Christmas change that will highlight the Queen's absence during Christmas at Sandringham.

A former Royal Butler has revealed how the decorations will signal the Queen is gone.

King Charles is expected to make a sad change to Christmas at Sandringham and it will highlight the Queen's absence.

The monarch, who is making last minute preparations to spend the festive season with the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham (opens in new tab), is expected to have the Christmas decorations removed after Christmas when he leaves to spend the New Year in Scotland.

Former Royal Butler, Grant Harrold has revealed how the Queen's presence would usually mean the Christmas decorations would be taken down a month later when the Queen left following her stay. But now King Charles is monarch, following the Queen's death (opens in new tab), he is expected to have the decorations taken down sooner.

When asked if Christmas will be a difficult time for the royals following the Queen's death, Grant said, "Yes, I think it will. The Queen and Prince Philip loved Christmas. It was all about the family, getting together and celebrating. I think they’ll want to get together for her memory.

"The interesting bit will be that the Queen famously stayed at Sandringham and the decorations apparently stayed up until she left, but I don’t see the King doing that. King Charles traditionally goes up to Scotland for the New Year, but this is where there could be a big change."

He added, "He might surprise everybody and copy the Queen by staying at Sandringham for a month after, or he might go up to Scotland."

Mr Harrold explained how King Charles, "enjoys Christmas and is very religious", like the Queen was. He added, "I think it’s going to be very important for him to keep all the traditions that the Queen had. Whatever happens, I think it will determine what happens in the future. He might suddenly shake everything up after this one, but Charles has always gone to Sandringham since the 90s. He’s somebody who likes tradition."