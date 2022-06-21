The 'sad' missing detail in Prince Charles' birthday tribute to Prince William

Prince Charles' 40th birthday tribute to Prince William has left some fans unhappy over a missing photograph

Prince Charles' birthday tribute to Prince William
Prince Charles has left some fans 'saddened' with his 40th birthday tribute to son Prince William. 

Prince Charles' tribute to son Prince William on his 40th birthday has 'saddened' some fans with this missing little detail.

The Prince of Wales chose to represent William's 40 years by selecting five photos - one from when he was born and four others - one from each decade of his life so far.

But while the photographs are a sweet tribute to his eldest son, after he paid a rare tribute to both Prince Harry and Prince William on Father's Day (opens in new tab), some fans are unhappy with his choice for one reason - that his mother, the late Princess Diana (opens in new tab) isn't included on the first-born snaps.

He captioned the photos, "Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! 🎂🎈
⬅️ Swipe through the decades!"

But one fan pointed out, "Sad to see your dad hasn't posted any pictures of you when you were born with your mum. Happy Birthday though. Have a blessed day with Kate and your children."

Another asked, "Where's a photo of William with his mother?" 

And a third fan claimed, "Diana has truly been erased. The one who carried him and raised him."

A fourth fan felt the same, "I agree, where on earth is a picture of her in this! Why only Camilla!"

But one fan defended Charles' selection and wrote, "Why would they?! She’s not been erased. Just leave it. They divorced. Why would her ex husband put a photo on her up?"

Meanwhile the Queen (opens in new tab) paid tribute to Prince William on his milestone birthday when she shared a series of photographs taken from their time together overt he last 40 years.

But whilst Princess Diana was also missing from the montage, she was honoured in the caption which read, "Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! 🥳

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He was born at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. A bulletin, placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace announced that he weighed 7lb 1 1/2 oz."

Happy Birthday Prince William!

