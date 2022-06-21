The 'sad' missing detail in Prince Charles' birthday tribute to Prince William
Prince Charles' 40th birthday tribute to Prince William has left some fans unhappy over a missing photograph
Prince Charles has left some fans 'saddened' with his 40th birthday tribute to son Prince William.
- Prince Charles shared snaps from four decades to mark Prince William's 40th birthday but some fans are 'sad' he left mum Princess Diana out.
- The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his son with a snap of Camilla, but failed to share one of William with his mother, Charles' ex-wife Diana.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release gorgeous photo of Lilibet Diana but fans are torn (opens in new tab).
Prince Charles' tribute to son Prince William on his 40th birthday has 'saddened' some fans with this missing little detail.
The Prince of Wales chose to represent William's 40 years by selecting five photos - one from when he was born and four others - one from each decade of his life so far.
But while the photographs are a sweet tribute to his eldest son, after he paid a rare tribute to both Prince Harry and Prince William on Father's Day (opens in new tab), some fans are unhappy with his choice for one reason - that his mother, the late Princess Diana (opens in new tab) isn't included on the first-born snaps.
He captioned the photos, "Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! 🎂🎈
⬅️ Swipe through the decades!"
A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
But one fan pointed out, "Sad to see your dad hasn't posted any pictures of you when you were born with your mum. Happy Birthday though. Have a blessed day with Kate and your children."
Another asked, "Where's a photo of William with his mother?"
And a third fan claimed, "Diana has truly been erased. The one who carried him and raised him."
A fourth fan felt the same, "I agree, where on earth is a picture of her in this! Why only Camilla!"
But one fan defended Charles' selection and wrote, "Why would they?! She’s not been erased. Just leave it. They divorced. Why would her ex husband put a photo on her up?"
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile the Queen (opens in new tab) paid tribute to Prince William on his milestone birthday when she shared a series of photographs taken from their time together overt he last 40 years.
But whilst Princess Diana was also missing from the montage, she was honoured in the caption which read, "Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! 🥳
Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He was born at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. A bulletin, placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace announced that he weighed 7lb 1 1/2 oz."
Happy Birthday Prince William!
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
The Queen is helping Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate their milestone 40th birthdays in the sweetest way
The Queen has something special in the works for Kate and William's 40th birthdays
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Ultimate prawn cocktail
Prawn cocktail is so easy to make yourself and despite its retro credentials, it's absolutely delicious. This recipe is ready in just 15 minutes...
By GoodtoKnow • Published
-
Prince William echoes Princess Diana in teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness
Prince William is already actively involving his children in his work and reveals his future plans
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Royal fans are all saying the same thing about Prince Louis in Prince William’s Father’s Day photo
Prince William's Father's Day photo features the three Cambridge kids
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Charles pays rare heartfelt tribute to sons Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Charles has shared an adorable throwback snap of him with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William to mark Father's Day.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a four-bed house with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a smaller home nearer to the Queen this summer
By Caitlin Elliott • Last updated
-
Prince Charles' last minute phone call urged the Queen to attend Platinum Jubilee finale
Prince Charles' last minute phone call to the Queen is what persuaded her to appear on the balcony
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Prince William spotted selling The Big Issue during undercover day in London
Prince William took to the streets to sell The Big Issue
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Prince Charles awards Sir David Attenborough with incredible new honour
Prince Charles has awarded Sir David Attenborough with a second Knighthood for all his incredible conservation work
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss Lilibet's first birthday
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published