Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a gorgeous photo of daughter Lilibet Diana but fans are torn.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has been likened to the couple after photographer shares new photograph to mark her first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked the tot’s milestone with a garden party and face painting but fans are torn over her likeness.

A new photo released of Lilibet-Diana has got royal fans torn over who Lilibet looks most like – dad Prince Harry or mum Meghan Markle.

The youngster turned one on Saturday during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations but instead of attending the Platinum Party at the Palace, the Sussexes are said to have held a small informal party at Frogmore Cottage to mark their daughter’s milestone birthday.

And while royal fans were hoping for a glimpse of Archie, three, and Lilibet over the four-day bank holiday weekend, they had to wait a little longer to see the first picture of their youngest child.

But it was worth the wait as fans were completely blown away by the stunning portrait, which was taken by photographer Misan Harriman – who photographed the couple beneath a magnificent tree ahead of their pregnancy announcement.

Misan shared the snap and captioned it, “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉”

And fans can’t get enough of how much Lilibet looks like Harry and Meghan – with some fans torn over who the tot resembles the most.

One fan commented, “Lilibet looks like Meghan’s baby picture just with red hair.”

Another fan added, “All Harry! Haha blue eyes ginger hair, the same face.”

A third suggested, “Mommy’s eyes & Harry’s everything else.”

Lilibet has also been likened to brother Archie, three, her cousin Princess Charlotte, seven, cousin August and even Diana and the Queen.

But it is her resemblance to her parents that has fans most excited.

One said, “She looks like a bit of both but I am leaning more toward Prince Harry.”

Another fan added, “She has Meghan’s face on Harry’s head shape with his hair.”

“She definitely got Meghan’s nose” suggested another fan.

Their spokesperson says that the Sussexes invited close friends and family to celebrate with an intimate backyard picnic in Frogmore and a cake by their wedding baker. Also, Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter” and have also been “amazed” to learn that Sussex supporters around the world have made donations amounting to over $100K to @WCKitchen in Lilibet’s honour.

Meanwhile, the delay of the new photo release has been praised by many. One fan put, “Baby Lilly’s 1st birthday announcement was postponed to the day after her Majesty’s Jubilee celebration. Thoughtful parents👏👏”