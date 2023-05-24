The special way George, Charlotte, and Louis' school are setting a very important example for them

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's school of Lambrook supports a very important initiative for vulnerable children in surrounding schools, it has been revealed.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's school is involved in a very important initiative that helps local children less fortunate than them.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children attend the prestigious Lambrook School in Windsor, where the cost of their collective yearly tuition amounts to over £50,000.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may be some of the most privileged pupils in the world, but that doesn't mean they're not learning to give back.

The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales were enrolled in the Lambrook School last September, shortly after their big move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The fee-paying preparatory academy, which boasts a 9-hole golf course, a swimming pool, and even a small animal farm, has a national reputation for delivering one of the best educations in the UK. Students receive lessons in everything from Latin and Greek to Drama and Music, and are given the option of taking part in a large wide extracurricular activities after school.

Children at Lambrook can also expect to go on some fairly impressive field trips, with past destinations including the Isle of Wight, Sweden, Iceland, and even South Africa. Students' well-being is another priority for the school, with campaigns like Mental Health Awareness Week and Anti-Bullying Week being recognized on a yearly basis.

Lambrook is also involved in a number of charities, including the Brett Foundation in Maidenhead. Founded by Sue Brett in 2014, the organization seeks to alleviate poverty for people in the local area. Lambrook, which is situated about a 20-minute drive from Maidenhead, supports the charity's services for children in need.

"One of the main ways in which it looks after these local children is through an After School Club, which takes place in a Maidenhead School. Children from around Maidenhead are driven to the club, where they are looked after, given a hot meal and a chance to enjoy organized activities and free play with one another," a statement on the Lambrook Secondhand Uniform Shop's website reads.

"One of the initiatives which takes place at the After School Club is the Birthday Cake Project, which ensures that each child is given a birthday cake and a present to celebrate their birthday.

The children now look forward to celebrating not only their own birthdays, but also those of the other children who attend the club."