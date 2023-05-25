Kate Middleton reveals the first thing she’s going to do when she’s Queen - and it’s great news for kids
The Princess of Wales is married to the future King of England, Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.
Kate Middleton has revealed the first thing she's going to do when she's Queen - and it's great news for kids.
- Princess Kate has told school children what her priority is when she becomes Queen.
- The Princess of Wales was asked by youngsters what her future priorities are.
- This royal news comes as the subtle way Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to have uncle Prince Harry in their lives still is revealed.
Kate Middleton has revealed her future plans as Queen after she was quizzed by school children and her response is set to delight parents and children alike.
The Princess of Wales is married to Prince William, who is second in line to the throne in the royal line of succession following on from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
And whilst the time the pair will take the throne is yet to come, it hasn't stopped inquisitive youngsters from probing the future Queen on what she plans to do when she lands the top job.
Enjoying a picnic with children at Chelsea Flower Show, Kate was asked a question by Saron Fikremariam, 11, who said, "I asked her what's the first thing she is going to do when she becomes Queen and she said she is going to help kids."
The Princess did not go into detail about the exact ways in which she would help children but she has previously championed early childhood development and some topics new parents are keen to find out more about include baby sleep training, baby led weaning, and the healthy start scheme.
It comes after Kate was asked what it's like to be a Princess and fans were obsessed with her response as both Kate and Zara Tindall are helping to normalise 'mum guilt', carrying out public engagements while they have children.
Kate is mum to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five and she also revealed a sweet insight into how her youngest spends his school days.
And with many parents wondering is there anything Kate Middleton can't do? during her royal engagement, it seems there is, as when Kate was asked for her autograph by one star struck pupil but she had to politely decline the request as it would break royal rules.
According to The Telegraph, Kate told them, "My name's Catherine. I'm not allowed to write my signature, it's just one of those rules."
And not wanting to disappoint, she instead left several drawings of a flower, a tree and one of a pond surrounded by some plants.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
