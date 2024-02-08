The strict parenting rule that will help Prince George, Charlotte and Louis come to terms with their grandpa King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, revealed

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have a strict parenting rule that means they're unlikely to be 'racing round every five minutes' to see their grandpa King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

The Wales youngsters have had to deal with a lot of illness in their family of late, from mum Kate's 'planned abdominal procedure' to their grandfather King Charles having an operation on his enlarged prostate and his subsequent cancer diagnosis.

The royals, like many parents, will be wondering about how to talk to kids about cancer, and once the conversation is flowing it's important to check in on their mental health and help your child use their voice to express their feelings.

Kensington Palace made things very clear that Kate Middleton wants her children Prince George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, to "maintain as much normality... as possible" in its statement about her medical condition, which partly reads, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Therefore, it's thought the same will apply throughout King Charles's cancer treatment and recuperation. Buckingham Palace said, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

While it might only be natural for family members to rush to see the monarch like Prince Harry's 'short' meeting with his dad, the Wales kids are expected to stick to their normal routine.

King Charles is also set to continue to "undertake State business and official paperwork as usual" the statement added, along with gratitude to his medical team for their "swift intervention" and that King Charles remains "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! "This has been a difficult time for George and Charlotte and Louis. It's very challenging to have not only your mother but also your grandfather, in a bit of medical difficulty.”

“We have to remember that William and Kate desperately want to keep things as normal as possible for the children. So it might be just the usual visit to Grandpa on a Sunday afternoon if he's feeling up to it... I don't think they'll be racing around every five minutes.”

King Charles chose to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

In November last year, King Charles was reportedly spending more time with his three grandchildren. A source said at the time, "Charles wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. There's so much love there.

“Before, they were miles away from the Waleses but geographically they are now much closer so he can spend more time with them, and he's very glad [of it].”

