King Charles expected to give his son Prince William this ultimate honour within the next 10 years to ‘complete the family circle’, expert reveals

King Charles is expected to pass on an ultimate honour to his son Prince William in the next 10 years and when he does it will 'complete the family circle', a former royal butler claims.

King Charles' son Prince William is second in line to the throne in royal succession and he's taken on more responsibilities since getting his new royal title the Prince of Wales. And former Royal Butler Paul Burrell believes, that in light of the recent abdication of the Queen of Denmark, who stepped down at the end of last year to make way for her son King Frederik X, King Charles has a "10-year plan" and could soon pass the honour to his son.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, He said, "Since the beginning, I have thought that the King is buying William time and in ten years the King will be in his mid-80s. I don’t think he will want to continue being King when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarchs and enjoy it.

"The Queen would never have done that because she came from a different generation, her entire life was moulded around being a monarch. But the King will know exactly what to do and take a page out of Prince Philip's book and say ‘I’ve done enough’ and want to do things he wants to do."

He added, "I think the country will embrace a new, young King and Queen and it will complete the circle that Diana’s son will be King.”

The Monarch, 75, has returned home to recuperate following an operation on his enlarged prostate and while he takes time out from royal duties, his wife Queen Camilla has stepped in to carry out some solo royal engagements.

King Charles isn't the only royal who has been absent in recent days, Kate Middleton is also recuperating following a 'planned abdominal operation' and won't return to royal duties until after Easter, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Paul believes the royals will be seen more in the second half of the year. He explained, "They will come back for the social season, we will see them bloom again in the summer with Royal Ascot and the garter ceremony. In the autumn if Kate’s health is well enough I foresee a royal tour because the King and Queen don’t like long-haul travel so I see a tour to Canada or Australia for William and Kate. Kate is too big an asset for the royals to lose, she is the future of the family.

“They are very together and consolidated. I think the King has a plan for the next eight years but I believe he will follow suit of the Queen of Denmark, he would want to see his son crowned, who wouldn’t want to see their son reach the pinnacle of their career. I think King Charles has a different approach to his mother, I think he will work hard for ten years and they say it's time for retirement and watch his son blossom.”

