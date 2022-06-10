The sweet hidden meaning behind the dress Meghan Markle chose for baby Lilibet's birthday photo

Meghan Markle made a heartfelt decision in picking the dress in baby Lilibet's birthday photo, from a California-based designer who supports underprivileged women.

The Duchess chose to dress her daughter in a blue dress designed by Isabel Garreton for her first birthday photo.

The dress was made by a company that promotes the progress of underprivileged women.

This year, the Queen celebrated her 70th year on the throne, and she had the pleasure of meeting her great-granddaughter and namesake, Lilibet Diana, for the first time.

Over the weekend, the tiny tot made her debut appearance in the UK with her parents, however she was not photographed during any public appearances with the royals.

However, an official portrait from baby Lilibet's birthday was shared after the Sussexes threw a get together at Frogmore Cottage during the UK visit and the dress she's wearing in the snap has a special back story.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans believe they have solved the mystery of Lilibet's gorgeous blue birthday outfit. In May, designer Isabel revealed some heartfelt news about her brand, which was founded in part to "promote the progress of underprivileged women" and stop "the cycle of poverty".

The brand, considered to be behind the toddler's first birthday dress has recently gone out of business, despite the fact that it was created more than 30 years ago by California-based designer Isabel Garreton.

Lilibet was pictured sitting on the grass, sporting the adorable blue smock dress, with a sweet smile on her face.

The dress comes with a matching bonnet and pants,and the image was taken during her garden picnic party by her parents' friend, photographer Misan Harriman.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around

Harry and Meghan hosted the special birthday picnic for her on the same day that Lilibet's aunt and uncle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, flew to Cardiff, Wales, to make a special appearance on behalf of Her Majesty, along with the Cambridge kids.

It meant that the Cambridges were unable to attend the special garden party for Lilibet.

Lilibet's new photo was released following the family's return to the US after their early departure from the bank holiday celebrations.