Prince Louis stole the show over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) weekend, from displaying his special bond with his mother, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) to his hilarious reactions to the Jubilee Flypast. He even treated onlookers to a very rare and adorable moment with his grandfather, Prince Charles that royal fans can’t get over.

As the Firm enjoyed the final day of the Jubilee, watching the Pageant from the royal box, all eyes were on the lively Prince Louis.

He was spotted sharing a hilarious moment with Mike Tindall (opens in new tab) and blowing raspberries at mum Kate Middleton, before charging down the row to sit on his grandad’s lap.

In a very relatable parenting moment, Prince William and Kate looked to be conferring as to how to manage his excitable behaviour before suggesting that he went to sit with Prince Charles.

An adorable clip of the moment is now making the rounds on Twitter which sees Louis happily sitting on Prince Charles’ lap, with Charles bouncing him on his knee in time to the music.

One royal fan tweeted the moment with the caption, “Prince Charles holding his grandson Prince Louis! They have such a sweet relationship!”

Another remarked, “Genuinely think Prince Charles playing with Louis on his lap is the happiest I’ve ever seen him.”

And a third tweeted, “There's a certain connection between them that is beautiful to see. It's beautiful to see Charles being a grandfather.”

The exchange clearly meant as much to Charles as it did to royal fans, as his and Camilla’s official Twitter account also shared the moment with the caption, “We hope you’re enjoying watching the #PlatinumJubileePageant as much as we are!”

The Jubilee weekend will have also been a special moment for the grandfather of five, as he will also have met Meghan and Harry’s youngest Lilibet Diana, for what's thought to be the very first time.

