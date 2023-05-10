Thrifty Kate Middleton recycled this dress for romantic day with Prince William - and it's too pretty not to rewear

Kate Middleton has recycled a dress that she last wore to Ascot in 2019 for a romantic outing with Prince William - and we'd totally do the same.

Thrifty Kate Middleton has recycled a dress she last wore four years ago and we think it's the perfect spring wardrobe staple.

The Princess of Wales dusted down the gown for a post-corornation garden party.

Kate Middleton has proven she too can struggle to let go of outfits if there's a chance they could come in handy in the future when she stepped out in her previously worn Elie Saab gown.

It's not the first time Kate has chosen to re-wear items, she previously re-wore her £18 Orelia Huggie Hoop earrings (opens in new tab) for a special outing with her husband.

And earlier this week, the Princess of Wales joined Prince William to make a surprise visit to King Charles' post-coronation garden party and it looks like the impromptu visit made Kate dig deep to the back of her closet for an outfit to wear short notice.

We've all been there, accepted an invitation to a gathering or party without actually thinking about whether we've got anything to wear that hasn't been seen before - a feat that even Kate might struggle with.

And while it might be rare for us to find something in pristine condition, unless it's still got a price tag attached from a retail therapy - 'what was I thinking?' - kind of spending spree, Kate's recycled garment looked as stunning as it did back when she first wore it.

The Princess of Wales popped on the co-ordinating blouse and skirt, designed by Elie Saab (opens in new tab), that she had previously worn to Ascot back in 2019 and teamed it up with a Philip Treacy hat.

And not only was it the perfect choice for a spring day, but the bespoke 'Macramé Pussy Bow Blouse, and 'Embroidered Tulle Skirt' looked like the perfect wardrobe staple, and despite being from the designer's Resort 2019 collection, it's a timeless piece to wear again and again.

And Kate did just that by re-wearing the outfit and opted for the same clutch bag and hat accessories as she did when she took shelter under an umbrella at the past race meeting.

And while Kate's dress is no longer available to buy, John Lewis has a wonderful powder blue dress with pleated skirt for a fraction of the price.

Prince William wore a morning suit and top hat and co-ordinated his tie with Kate's blue color theme.

And fans love her outfit choice.

One fan wrote, "Love love this outfit on Catherine".

Another fan put, "There aren’t enough words to describe how amazing these blue dresses are"

And a third fan added, "Dutchess Sophie and Princess Kate in those dresses, side by side, just beautiful, dreamy dresses. Elegant."