Thrifty Kate Middleton re-wears favourite £18 earrings for special outing with Prince William

Thrifty Kate Middleton re-wears her favourite £18 gold hoop earrings for special outing with husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton has been spotted re-wearing her gold hoop earrings during royal engagement.

The Duchess of Sussex volunteered with Prince William at a Windsor Food Bank wearing a piece of her favourite jewellery.

Kate Middleton has re-worn her favourite pair of £18 gold hoop earrings during a recent outing with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Foodshare in Windsor, near their Adelaide cottage (opens in new tab) home, to help volunteers pack food parcels for those in need and hear about people's concerns over the rising cost of living (opens in new tab).

But in doing so, a thrifty Kate, proved she too can save money when it comes to her royal outfits as she re-wore a pair of Orelia Huggie Hoop earrings that cost £18.

It's not the first time the Princess has dug out her trusty earrings, she last wore them on the Wales family Christmas card (opens in new tab).

The earrings make a classic style statement and feature a small gold hoop earring with a trending chain texture detailing, complete with an easy to wear click clasp fastening.

The earrings, which are a sell-out on ASOS (opens in new tab), are still available to buy from the makers directly for £18.

Kate wore her signature gold hoops with a turtle neck jumper and matching jacket and teamed it up with a pair of black trousers.

The couple were tasked with checking the dates on food items and packing them into parcels - but when it comes to the task in hand, there was a clear winner, according to Foodshare chief executive Sarah Kember who said, "William was very neat at packing.

"They were interested in what happens in our local area and interested in how the food bank started and how we get donations.

"They are welcome back any time, we are always grateful for a pair of hands."

And when one volunteer joked that one was better at packing than the other, a modest William replied, "One of us is better at cooking than the other!" referring to his wife Kate.