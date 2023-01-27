Thrifty Kate Middleton re-wears favourite £18 earrings for special outing with Prince William
The Princess of Wales wears her favourite £18 Orelia Huggie Hoop earrings for volunteering mission.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Thrifty Kate Middleton re-wears her favourite £18 gold hoop earrings for special outing with husband Prince William.
- Kate Middleton has been spotted re-wearing her gold hoop earrings during royal engagement.
- The Duchess of Sussex volunteered with Prince William at a Windsor Food Bank wearing a piece of her favourite jewellery.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen revealed by royal author (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton has re-worn her favourite pair of £18 gold hoop earrings during a recent outing with Prince William.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Foodshare in Windsor, near their Adelaide cottage (opens in new tab) home, to help volunteers pack food parcels for those in need and hear about people's concerns over the rising cost of living (opens in new tab).
But in doing so, a thrifty Kate, proved she too can save money when it comes to her royal outfits as she re-wore a pair of Orelia Huggie Hoop earrings that cost £18.
It's not the first time the Princess has dug out her trusty earrings, she last wore them on the Wales family Christmas card (opens in new tab).
The earrings make a classic style statement and feature a small gold hoop earring with a trending chain texture detailing, complete with an easy to wear click clasp fastening.
The earrings, which are a sell-out on ASOS (opens in new tab), are still available to buy from the makers directly for £18.
Orelia Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings - gold £18 | Orelia (opens in new tab)
The earrings make a classic style statement and feature a small gold hoop earring with a trending chain texture detailing, complete with an easy to wear click clasp fastening.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Kate wore her signature gold hoops with a turtle neck jumper and matching jacket and teamed it up with a pair of black trousers.
The couple were tasked with checking the dates on food items and packing them into parcels - but when it comes to the task in hand, there was a clear winner, according to Foodshare chief executive Sarah Kember who said, "William was very neat at packing.
"They were interested in what happens in our local area and interested in how the food bank started and how we get donations.
"They are welcome back any time, we are always grateful for a pair of hands."
And when one volunteer joked that one was better at packing than the other, a modest William replied, "One of us is better at cooking than the other!" referring to his wife Kate.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
When is Happy Valley on next and how many episodes in season 3?
Viewers who can't get enough of the BBC drama want to know when is Happy Valley on next and how many episodes they can look forward to in season 3.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Camilla set for title change before King Charles’ Coronation - on one condition, expert claims
The Queen Consort shortening her title before King Charles' Coronation is dependent on this factor...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton nearly did not become the Duchess of Cambridge with the title reserved for another popular royal
The Earl of Wessex had an unusual inspiration for his and his wife's titles
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's morning parenting hack that helps keep her in shape
The Princess of Wales has an unusual way of burning calories while keeping her kids entertained
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Prince William and Kate are raising their kids 'Carole Middleton's way'
The Prince of Wales is said to be raising his kids differently to how he was brought up, royal expert claims
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton has ‘dismissed’ controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir as she has ‘far more important things on her mind,’ says royal source
Kate has been busy working on a groundbreaking campaign
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton opens up on therapy following Prince Harry's Spare memoir release
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about 'talking therapies'
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle's 'awkward' lipgloss moment that left Kate Middleton 'grimacing' revealed in Spare
Prince Harry claimed Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had an 'awkward' lipgloss moment
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William left “seething” after King Charles “planted” stories about Kate Middleton and their young children, Prince Harry reveals in new memoir Spare
Charles allegedly told his son he was “paranoid”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry says Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after his marriage to Kate Middleton in new memoir Spare
“I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door…I recall thinking: Goodbye”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published