Why Meghan Markle thinks 'soothing' Prince Harry is set for 'Grammy nomination', according to insider

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be 'shoo-in' for her husband to be shortlisted for prestigious gong.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on red carpet
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Meghan Markle thinks 'soothing' Prince Harry is set for a 'Grammy nomination' according to claims made by an insider.

Meghan Markle is said to believe husband Harry is a 'shoo-in' for getting a 'Grammy nomination' following the release of his audiobook Spare (opens in new tab).

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly hopeful that the Prince will walk away with an nomination for a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word category (Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling record) for the audiobook recording of his controversial memoir Spare, at the 2024 ceremony.

An entertainment industry insider has told MailOnline, "He's a natural storyteller, has a soothing voice and even sings on the audio version."

Fans who have ordered the audio book version are serenaded to a rendition of one of the verses of Elton John's hit Your Song when discussing the 10th anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana's death (opens in new tab).

The insider claims, "It was Harry's decision to sing Elton John's song in the audiobook. Who knew he could sing? Meghan thinks he's up there with President Obama, who won the same award a few years back,"

One fan shared the song clip on twitter and captioned it, "Prince Harry is the first Royal to create a book to launch his singing career."

But fans are divided over whether the nomination will be for his singing but think more likely his 'soothing' storytelling voice.

One fan wrote, "He's off-key! He started out too low, and can't make the lowest notes, so changes key. Something you never hear from Obama. If he wins an award, it may be for narration, but it won't be for singing!"

Another fan put, "Brilliant."

And a third fan added, "Oh Dear God...SPARE US."

The source added, "Hollywood loves him. He's got the gift of the gab and a fun sense of humour. He's the one with the star power."

An official statement was published on Harry and Meghan's Archewell website which reads, "A huge congratulations to Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare. As your team, we are proud to stand beside you, and celebrate you as the world finally hears your story in your words. 

"Thank you for your courage, honesty, humor, and light. You’ve inspired us all."

It was signed off, "With admiration, Your staff and team at Archewell and The Private Office of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

You can listen to a sample of Prince Harry reading his book on Amazon Audible (opens in new tab) .

This year's Grammys are set to be held on 5th February and nominees for Best Spoken Word Album are Viola Davis, Questlove, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx and Mel Brooks. 

Explore More
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸