Why Meghan Markle thinks 'soothing' Prince Harry is set for 'Grammy nomination', according to insider

Meghan Markle thinks 'soothing' Prince Harry is set for a 'Grammy nomination' according to claims made by an insider.

Prince Harry could be in line for a 'Grammy nomination' as it's claimed his wife Meghan Markle is hopeful he'll be shortlisted, according to an entertainment industry insider.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly believes Harry could follow in the footsteps of President Barack Obama.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Meghan Markle refused royal mentoring from Sophie Wessex and ‘made it clear’ she only needed Harry’s guidance, claims royal book (opens in new tab)

Meghan Markle is said to believe husband Harry is a 'shoo-in' for getting a 'Grammy nomination' following the release of his audiobook Spare (opens in new tab).

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly hopeful that the Prince will walk away with an nomination for a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word category (Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling record) for the audiobook recording of his controversial memoir Spare, at the 2024 ceremony.

An entertainment industry insider has told MailOnline, "He's a natural storyteller, has a soothing voice and even sings on the audio version."

Fans who have ordered the audio book version are serenaded to a rendition of one of the verses of Elton John's hit Your Song when discussing the 10th anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana's death (opens in new tab).

The insider claims, "It was Harry's decision to sing Elton John's song in the audiobook. Who knew he could sing? Meghan thinks he's up there with President Obama, who won the same award a few years back,"

One fan shared the song clip on twitter and captioned it, "Prince Harry is the first Royal to create a book to launch his singing career."

But fans are divided over whether the nomination will be for his singing but think more likely his 'soothing' storytelling voice.

One fan wrote, "He's off-key! He started out too low, and can't make the lowest notes, so changes key. Something you never hear from Obama. If he wins an award, it may be for narration, but it won't be for singing!"

Another fan put, "Brilliant."

And a third fan added, "Oh Dear God...SPARE US."

The source added, "Hollywood loves him. He's got the gift of the gab and a fun sense of humour. He's the one with the star power."

An official statement was published on Harry and Meghan's Archewell website which reads, "A huge congratulations to Prince Harry on the release of his memoir, Spare. As your team, we are proud to stand beside you, and celebrate you as the world finally hears your story in your words.

"Thank you for your courage, honesty, humor, and light. You’ve inspired us all."

It was signed off, "With admiration, Your staff and team at Archewell and The Private Office of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex."

You can listen to a sample of Prince Harry reading his book on Amazon Audible (opens in new tab) .

This year's Grammys are set to be held on 5th February and nominees for Best Spoken Word Album are Viola Davis, Questlove, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx and Mel Brooks.