William and Kate have accepted they're 'stuck with' this family struggle when it comes to raising George, Charlotte, and Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'resigned' to living at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, according to a royal insider
Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'resigned' to living at Adelaide Cottage as there are no other properties available to them, according to a royal insider.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'resigned themselves' to living at Adelaide Cottage, having originally wanted to find somewhere bigger to raise their three children.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into the four-bedroom house in Windsor with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis last summer.
- In other royal news, Prince George would be proud as mum Kate Middleton shows off her football knowledge during sweet moment with little boy.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'resigned' to living at Adelaide Cottage despite having previously looked for a 'larger home', a royal insider has claimed.
The Prince and Princess of Wales famously moved into the Windsor property last summer with their three children, after residing in London for nearly a decade.
It's understood that the couple made the decision to relocate to Berkshire to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a more normal upbringing away from the spotlight. The family had previously lived in Apartment 1a of Kensington Palace, which is just a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.
While William and Kate had reportedly always yearned to move to the countryside, their desire to live in Adelaide Cottage wasn't so strong. Despite being located on the same sprawling estate of Windsor Castle, the four-bedroomed home is notoriously far less grandiose than its lavish neighbour.
The nearby Royal Lodge, which is currently home to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is also far more impressive than Adelaide Cottage with its bedroom count of 30. It's been reported that attempts were made to replace the Duke and Duchess of York at the Grade II listed house with the Wales family, but Andrew was "having none of it" and has no plans to leave.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there [Royal Lodge]," a source told OK!, before revealing that the Duke of York "is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge."
"They were looking for a larger home but have now resigned themselves to the fact that they will be stuck in the cottage due to other properties not opening up for them," the insider added.
Not everyone believes, however, that the Prince and Princess of Wales are dissatisfied with their current residence.
"I’m not sure William and Catherine will be that fussed. They chose Adelaide Cottage because they wanted to give the children a more normal lifestyle," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Marie Claire.
Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for Goodto. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.
-
-
Schools being urged to make these changes to cope with heatwave - but it could prove a nightmare for families
Some councils are asking schools to reconsider changing opening hours and uniform throughout summer months
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton give update on Prince Louis's fifth birthday celebrations
The Prince and Princes of Wales have made a surprising comment on the recent birthday of their youngest son, Prince Louis
By Emma Dooney • Published