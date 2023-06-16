Prince George would be proud as mum Kate Middleton shows off her football knowledge during sweet moment with little boy
The Princess of Wales knows exactly what it's like to be a football mum....
Prince George would be proud of mum Kate after she showed off her football knowledge during a special visit as she shares a sweet moment with a little boy.
The Princess of Wales visited Riversley Park Children's centre in Nuneaton as part of her ongoing Shaping Us Early Years child development project.
And during her visit, in which she gave a hilarious response to a baby's 'giant burp', she also shared her football knowledge as she chatted to a youngster wearing a football kit.
"Hello, I recognise that football kit. Do you support Aston Villa" the Princess asked.
'We are Villa,' his mother replied.
Gently brushing the youngster's shoulder she replied, "I know all this football kit. Do you watch all the players?"
The child's mum repeated Kate's words in sign language and signed, "You watch football with daddy, don't you?"
To which Kate replied, "Villa are doing well aren't they".
Villa finished seventh in the Premier League and have qualified for the Europa Conference League.
You can watch a clip of their sweet interactions below...
Both Prince George and Prince William are avid football fans, George was previously 'very popular' in school because of the sport he's previously been seen kicking a football about with younger sister Princess Charlotte and has also been spotted out watching Aston Villa games with dad William.
But Prince William has revealed that since he's grown up, he's decided to go his own way and support a team that his dad has banned him from.
“I tried not to be too biased,” said William, “I said you can support anyone but Chelsea.
“So naturally, he supports Chelsea.”
But judging from Kate's latest football comments, there could be one or two Aston Villa football kits still kicking about the house as back in April this year Prince William and Prince George of Wales were all smiles in the stand during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
