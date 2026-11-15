SNEAK PEEK AHEAD | The Detection Club preview

A trio of famous mystery writers turn their hands to crime-solving in the BBC1’s forthcoming drama The Detection Club, which has been filming this autumn and is due to be shown some time in 2027.

The 10-parter, set in the 1930s, stars Bryony Hannah as legendary author Agatha Christie, the creator of Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, while Miles Jupp plays Father Brown scribe GK Chesterton, and Cara Theobold ais Dorothy L Sayers, who invented Lord Peter Wimsey. All three are members of a secret literary society in London, but after an invitation draws them into their very first real-life murder investigation, they soon discover they have an uncanny talent for sleuthing.

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‘Agatha Christie is the bestselling novelist of all time, and yet I knew very little about the woman behind the pen,’ says Bryony Hannah. ‘The Detection Club gives us a chance to meet Agatha in a whole new light. I’m looking forward to exploring her wit, intellect and flaws.’

Viraj Juneja co-stars in the series as inexperienced detective DI Greenway, who is keen to show that he’s up to the job, but comes to rely on the assistance of the savvy authors.

‘The show asks: “What if the creators of our greatest fictional detectives had the chance to solve murders themselves?”’ explains screenwriter Kit Lambert. ‘It’s a celebration of three wonderful writers of crime fiction, inspired by their work, their lives and their friendship.’