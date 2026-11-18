Guarding Stars

NETFLIX

Available: Wednesday 18 December

One-off romantic comedy

This festive blend of high-stakes drama and unexpected comedy situations will bring plenty of joy to romcom lovers. Based on Katherine Center's bestselling novel The Bodyguard, the seasonal holiday drama follows elite, no-nonsense bodyguard Hannah (Leighton Meester), who is assigned to shield charming, all-action heart-throb actor Jack (Jared Padalecki) from a dangerous stalker.

Mum's the word

When Jack heads home to his family's ranch in Montana, he convinces Hannah to pose as his girlfriend to avoid worrying his sick mother, played by Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell.

Maintaining professional boundaries, however, becomes a chaotic challenge as their fake dating gives way to genuine festive magic and love...

Jared Padalecki with his on-screen mother Connie, played by Andie MacDowell. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Additional information

Guarding Stars is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and also stars Noah LaLonde, Walker Hayes, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Shaun Johnston, Phil Brooks and Ava Max.

Check out the official Guarding Stars trailer

Guarding Stars | Leighton Meester & Jared Padalecki | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On