Streaming now | Guarding Stars
Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester star in a fun festive romcom on Netflix
Guarding Stars
NETFLIX
Available: Wednesday 18 December
One-off romantic comedy
This festive blend of high-stakes drama and unexpected comedy situations will bring plenty of joy to romcom lovers. Based on Katherine Center's bestselling novel The Bodyguard, the seasonal holiday drama follows elite, no-nonsense bodyguard Hannah (Leighton Meester), who is assigned to shield charming, all-action heart-throb actor Jack (Jared Padalecki) from a dangerous stalker.
Mum's the word
When Jack heads home to his family's ranch in Montana, he convinces Hannah to pose as his girlfriend to avoid worrying his sick mother, played by Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell.
Maintaining professional boundaries, however, becomes a chaotic challenge as their fake dating gives way to genuine festive magic and love...
Additional information
Guarding Stars is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and also stars Noah LaLonde, Walker Hayes, Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Shaun Johnston, Phil Brooks and Ava Max.
Check out the official Guarding Stars trailer
I'm a huge fan of TV so I've found the perfect job, writing about telly shows and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 30 years. I'm currently the TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus contribute to Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas, Tenko and I'm quite partial to a bit of Little House on The Prairie. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too, and love newer shows such as The Day Of The Jackal, This is Us, Hacks and anything Dexter.