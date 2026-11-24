I'm a huge fan of TV so I've found the perfect job, writing about telly shows and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 30 years. I'm currently the TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus contribute to Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas, Tenko and I'm quite partial to a bit of Little House on The Prairie. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too, and love newer shows such as The Day Of The Jackal, This is Us, Hacks and anything Dexter.