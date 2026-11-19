Amidst the on-going feud between the Beckhams and eldest son Brooklyn, Victoria has offered an olive branch - just in time for Christmas. The singer-turned-fashion designer, 52, is in the process of transferring the trademark to his name back to him and has now completed the paperwork so that all three of her sons will legally own their monikers. Posh’s peace offering comes almost a year after Brooklyn, 27, posted a scathing, bombshell statement on Instagram. In it, he accused his famous parents of ‘attempting to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name’ – a claim those close to David and Victoria have strenuously denied. Following the mother-of-four’s move to sign over the rights to his, Romeo and Cruz’s names, a source said, ‘David and Victoria learned early on about the importance of protecting their brands.’

'Naturally, then, they did the same for the kids when they were still minors and at risk of others taking advantage commercially.’ They explained, ‘Now each of the boys is an adult with their own careers and businesses, the trademarks will transfer to them next month at the point of renewal.’

David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham together during happier times in 2019 (Image credit: Dave Bennett/Getty Images)

Reconciliation hope

They added that ‘this wasn’t simply a passive renewal,’ and that ‘Victoria actively sought to ensure the smooth handing over of trademarks as soon as she received the documentation requests.’‘Obviously Brooklyn has made his previous frustrations known, but hopefully this will put that all to bed.’ While the aspiring chef previously said ‘I do not want to reconcile with my family,’ the insider concluded, ‘At Christmas – and as ever – of course the hope remains there will be meaningful reconciliation in time.’