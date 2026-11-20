As he touched down at Brisbane Airport, Wayne Rooney told reporters, ‘I hope people will see me for who I am… People will have their own opinions, but I hope they will see me as a genuine person.’ And, having settled into the I’m a Celebrity camp, Wayne Rooney has certainly offered up a different side to himself.

Since entering the limelight aged 16 when he made his professional footballing debut, Wayne has racked up his fair share of scandals. But, while many would shy away from addressing them, the dad-of-four has done the opposite. During a candid chat on the ITV reality show, Wayne, 41, credited his wife Coleen for saving his life as he detailed his battle with alcohol and his struggle with the pressures of fame. As he spoke about his past regrets, he admitted that he's 'grateful his family hasn't fallen apart' as a result of his actions and various infidelties before calling Coleen, 40, his ‘rock.’ The BBC pundit, who shares sons, Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, eight, with his wife, added, ‘I would be dead without Coleen.’ He explained, ‘I turned to alcohol when I was in my early 20s. I didn't want to be around people so I would drink in the house for a couple of days… I struggled with the pressure of it.’

Wayne said that he ‘would be drinking non-stop for two days’ but then would ‘get up, go and train the rest of the week and then score two goals at the weekend,’ meaning that he thought he was ‘ok’ and didn’t have a problem.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney at the premiere for their Disney+ series, The Real Rooneys (Image credit: Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

New chapter

Now, however, the star is doing better and revealed that he hasn’t drunk for the ‘last six months.’ As for the result? ‘Me and Coleen... me and the kids are probably the happiest we’ve ever been,’ he shared, adding, ‘She's been amazing… She was an absolute rock. Still is.’

Wayne also gave fans a better insight into his lives in his family reality series, The Real Rooneys, earlier this year. Speaking at the time of its release on Disney+ in September he said, ‘We hope this show gives people an opportunity to see us. I hope people watch and think, “We’re happy they’ve stayed together.”’