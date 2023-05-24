McDonald's Face painting returns for kids this May half-term - so skip the drive-thru and eat in!
Fast food staff swap burger prep for painting faces for charity and here's how you can get involved...
Kids and babies can't help but get food all over their faces at meal times but if you're looking for something to keep them entertained or mask their messy eating from baby led-weaning, then a trip to McDonalds over half-term will do just the trick as face painting returns to its restaurants.
Crew members have been brushing up on their artistic skills to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK ready for the half-term fun at its fast food outlets nationwide.
So if you're planning on taking the kids to eat out this half term, you might want to skip the drive thru and pop in to one of your local McDonald's outlets.
While the fast food chain has disappointed some fans by axing nine of its popular menu items with others snapping up Aldi's McDonald's fries dupes, there's something to look forward to this May half-term.
Visiting families can pick one of eight fun designs to have painted on their face, from feline friends and mischievous monsters to beautiful butterflies, while helping other families in need.
The face painting stations are just one of the ways you can donate in store to help fundraise for the charity - as well as via donation boxes at the tills, rounding up your order at the kiosks and on the MyMcDonald’s app.
Ronald McDonald House Charities UK provides ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families with children in hospital. The location of these Houses means families can be by their child's bedside in a matter of moments whilst maintaining a degree of normality during very difficult times.
A spokesperson for the fast-food chain explained, "As a ‘founding and forever’ partner, McDonald’s has helped support more than 60,000 families as part of its ongoing fundraising initiatives.
"Ronald McDonald House Charities UK relies on the generosity of supporters and fundraisers, including McDonald’s customers, without whom it would be unable to continue its vital work."
It can be tricky finding things to do with the kids and if you want to plan how to spend the remainder of the holiday check out these 72-cheap activities to keep children busy among other Days Out ideas and 15 easy things to cook up with the kids on Goodto.com
