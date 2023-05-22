Aldi McDonald's dupe fries look so good, shoppers are advised 'don't walk, run' to the supermarket's freezer aisle

Aldi McDonald's dupe fries look so good that shoppers are being urged 'don't walk, run' to the supermarket's freezer aisle to try them for yourself.

The low-cost supermarket has added to its range of dupes from the popular fast food chain and during the cost of living crisis, families can fill their freezer up with their favourite burgers and fries for less.

For those who recall their mum replying, "we got McDonald's at home" after nagging her to let us eat out again, will be delighted to know that these days you can actually buy McDonald's fries dupes to cook at home.

McDonalds recently announced four changes to its burger recipe and that it would be axing nine popular items from its menu but Aldi has come to the rescue with its ever-extending range of frozen food dupes after its fries have gone viral on TikTok.

The Oakhurst 'French Fries' box comes in a two-pack of fries which cost £1.49 (250g) - saving you 40% on the cost of the McDonald's version which are priced at £1.29 for a medium portion.

Right Guys reviews has spotted the Aldi McDonald's fries dupe and couldn't wait to tell his followers, "Right guys don't walk to Aldi run - look at that now they're selling McDonald's chips in Aldi.

"Let's get them home and try them out."

And if you've got kids, they might not actually notice the difference if before you call them down from their rooms, you switch the plain red cartons for McDonald's ones.

And while some fans are not convinced they'll taste anything like McDonald's ones, others are already buying them, one wrote, "I get these every week they are nice, do love Aldi."

While another fan is struggling to get their hands on the 'sell-out' items, "Every time I see something on here, I go to Aldi’s to check and they don’t ever have it."

It comes after Iceland became one of the first to stock dupe McDonald's chicken nuggets.

And Aldi even stock these too.

The fries can be cooked from frozen in either the oven by removing all the packaging and place one layer of fries on a baking tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven (Electric 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7) for 12-13 minutes, or until golden yellow, ensuring not to overcook. Turn once during cooking.

And they can also be cooked in one of the best air fryers and customers are limited to 10 boxes, so don't delay, go grab a 'fakeaway'.