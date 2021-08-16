We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where do kids eat free and how can you get your hands on free food for your little ones? Parents will be relieved to know that there are lots of restaurants and eateries offering free food for kids this summer.

Parents looking to save some extra cash over the school summer holidays will be delighted to know that they can find out where do kids eat free near me? to help them feed the kids for less this summer.

Spending has gone up for many families as they try to pull out all the stops to keep the kids entertained and fed for the next six weeks.

But fear not, following on from Morrison’s kids eat free in its cafe deal, budgeting experts at thinkmoney have come up with a list of popular eateries that are also offering free food for kids.

But not everywhere is taking part so we break down the question on every parent’s lips – where do kids eat free?

Where do kids eat free?

Kids can eat for free this summer as the following restaurants, cafes and pubs have launched some incredible dining out deals for children this August.

Tesco – Kids eat free when an adult spends £1.

Morrisons – You can get a free kids’ meal with every adult meal purchased.

ASDA – Kids eat free when an adult spends £3.50.

Marks & Spencers – Kids eat free when an adult spends £3.50.

Bella Italia – Kids eat for £1 with any paying adult (excludes Saturday).

Sizzling pub & grill – Kids eat for £1 with any adult meal (3pm – 7pm, Monday to Friday)

Hungry Horse – Free kids breakfast with a paying adult (8am – midday).

Farmhouse Inns – Kids eat for £1 with a paying adult (two children can dine with one adult)

Brewers Fayre – Children aged 10 and under eat free only when one adult purchases an Ultimate Cooked Breakfast Meal Deal or Ultimate Vegetarian Breakfast Meal Deal. ( everyday 7am until 10.30am)

Pizza Hut – Unlimited buffet weekdays till 3pm £8.99 for adults and £5.99 for children.

Alternatively, if you can’t afford to eat out there are some great meal-saving ideas below that will help you shop well for less this summer.

How to feed the family for less

1. Make a list of household items you have

While making a list tells you what you need to get, it doesn’t tell you what you don’t need. You can shave a little off your shop each week by checking what you’ve already got at home. If you’re looking for a cheap food shop, this is also a good way to plan your meals. Rather than going for something that will require you to buy a whole host of new ingredients, take a look at what’s in the cupboard, fridge, or freezer, and base your meal plans around your existing ingredients.

2. Plan out meals for the week

Planning your meals is a must if you’re trying to shop on a budget. Shopping this way means you can buy only what you need and make sure you’re not wasting money on food that will end up in the bin or uneaten. It enables you to focus on the items that you actually need rather than browsing the aisles and picking up whatever takes your fancy.

You can also add up how much the shop will be online and make adjustments if needed to manage your money using a spreadsheet, budgeting current account or app.

3. Stock up on the cheap basics

Most supermarkets now do their own brand or cheaper version of essential items such as tinned tomatoes, beans, rice and pasta. You can often buy them in bulk or in much larger quantities, meaning that you can use them as staples for your meals for many weeks to come.

Spices and dried herbs are another good shout when it comes to keeping your costs down, as they are relatively cheap and can save you from having to buy more expensive sauces or marinades. For an even cheaper shop, look for versions of these essentials in the world foods aisle.

4. Try to batch cook

Batch cooking is a great way to save money at the supermarket. Many people find this to be the case as batch cooking uses more individual ingredients, which tend to make for a much cheaper shop than ready meals. Ingredients will also stretch further in batch cooking with just a few simple additions, check out these best batch cooking recipes.

Sometimes batch cooking can mean that you end up eating the same meal over and over again. If you want to avoid this, try freezing some of your portions to have another week. It will also save you time, giving you more chances to explore the great outdoors.

5. Search for money off coupons online

Weekly food shops can be very expensive no matter how much you budget and plan. To try and reduce the costs, have a search for any coupons or discounts for supermarkets in your area. Vouchercloud often has a list of the discounts available for the week ahead, and there are loads of other websites offering similar coupons or advice on how to get supermarket groceries for free.

6. Use reduced sections in supermarkets

If you aren’t too fussed about what you’ll be eating in the week ahead, the reduced section could be your best friend when it comes to saving on your shop. Larger supermarkets will often have plenty of reductions on items set to expire, and so you can pick up a few things to last you the week at a fraction of the cost.

7. Try one meat-free day a week

Reducing your meat consumption can be beneficial for your wallet as well as your health and the environment. By switching out meat just one day a week, you could halve the price of one of your meals.