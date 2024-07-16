Do you hate back-to-school shopping too? Get it over with and save a fortune with these Prime Day sales - but you'll have to be quick!

Tick a job off your list early, and get all the back-to-school essentials you need with these Amazon Prime Day back sale - hurry while the offers last!

The summer holidays haven't even started for most families - but back-to-school season will be upon us before you know it. And, what better way to prepare than by snagging some fantastic bargains on Amazon Prime Day (which actually runs July 16 and 17.) From stationery to gadgets, we've rounded up the best deals that will have students of all ages excited to talk about getting back to the classroom.

1. Stationary - WAS £16.20, NOW £9.09 (save 44%) on Amazon Probably the first items that come to mind when you think of going back to school. This set contains everything kids need, from Paper Mate and Sharpie Pens to ballpoint pens, highlighters, and correction tape.

2. Backpack - WAS 32.00, NOW £14.20 (save 56%) on Amazon This stylish and practical backpack comes in a number of colours and funky patterns - there's definitely one for all tastes.

3. Lunch Hero Lunch Box - WAS £13.99, NOW £10.19 (save 27%) on Amazon BPA free with 'bento' style compartments, this colourful and leak-proof lunch box offers kids the opportunity for a balanced and varied meal, making it perfect for school lunches.

4. Tile Mate key finder - WAS £19.99, NOW £11.99 (save 40%) at Amazon Perfect for school items that are constantly getting lost, this versatile tracker will help you find a missing item in no time. Attach the Tile Mate to your things that like to go on walkabouts, and use the free app to find them.

5. Alarm clock - WAS 29.99, NOW £23.99 (save 20%) on Amazon A cute owl face design, this is more than just an alarm clock. This clock can be paired with a smart phone, iPad, PC and any Bluetooth enabled devices, to play music or audio books.

6. Writing tablet for kids - WAS £8.98, NOW £7.09 (save 21%) on Amazon This tablet has a four inch pressure sensitive LCD screen with no glare, and allows kids to draw pictures, make quick calculations, or write lists, ideas and more. The erase button clears the screen in seconds and is perfect for school or holidays.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day board game deals, hand-picked by our News Editor whose family loves them. There's also some fabulous Prime Day beauty deals, and we share how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day.